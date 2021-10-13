Squid Game is officially the most dazzling box in Netflix history

Squid Game reached 111 million Netflix accounts in its first 17 days of airing. Staggering figures that confirm both the power of Netflix’s recommendation algorithm, and its taste for foreign series.

Unless you live in a cave with double-shielded walls, you’ve probably heard of Squid Game. This Korean series in the form of a social satyr with the accents of Battle royale Where Hunger Games is the surprise card for the new school year on Netflix. It was true until then mainly thanks to the discussions and references that we found about him on social networks, it is now in a much more concrete way.

The Los Gatos service has just announced that Squid Game had officially become the best launch in its history, with impressive numbers. The series reached 111 million accounts worldwide in its first 17 days of airing. It is also the first to exceed 100 million accounts reached before 28 days of availability – the window generally used by Netflix to measure its audiences. Remember that the firm had nearly 210 million customers last summer.

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made. It only took 17 days and 111M global fans to become our biggest ever series at launch (and the first to surpass 100M when it premiered). pic.twitter.com/zVF8GjHIkQ

– Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2021

An account reached ≠ a viewing of the series

Be careful, however, the terms used by Netflix can be misleading. It should be understood that 111 million “reached” accounts (reached) that does not mean 111 million views of the series in its entirety. An account is counted in the total from the moment its owner has started the series for at least two minutes. In addition, each account can represent, as you know, several users.

But whatever, the success of Squid Game is irrefutable, especially since it is not only accounting. Since its launch, the Korean thriller has multiplied its praise, with, for example, a rate of 91% positive press reviews and 85% on the public side on the reference site. Rotten Tomatoes. A triumph which also validates the double strategy of Netflix.

On the one hand, content is increasingly internationalized. Before Squid Game and the other Korean dramas that have been booming in its wake in recent days, Lupine, Alice in Borderland, Dark, and especially La Casa de Papel proved that the future of the platform was probably going to be played out in significant proportions on foreign programs, often non-English speaking. On the other hand, the success of Squid Game is also that of Netflix’s algorithm, since the series has not been specially highlighted by the streaming service. It simply benefited from the recommendations made to users, especially those who enjoyed the Japanese thriller. Alice in Borderland, very similar in its themes.

Today, nearly a year after its launch, the latter is again propelled to the fore by the success of Squid Game. And vice versa.