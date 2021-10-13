Squid Game: on Netflix, the series is alone in the world

The bombshell of the new school year, the Korean series Squid Game continues to break audience figures and has established itself as the pop-culture phenomenon of the end of the year 2021. As evidenced by the new record put in its bag.

Squid Game is without debate the most popular series of the moment. The Korean series, directed by Hwang Donk-Hyuk, mixes drama; battle royale and children’s games in a formula which on paper seems to have seduced a good part of the planet. Proof of this success, the figures shared by Netflix today on Twitter:

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – it’s our biggest series launch!

By fans, Netflix obviously means viewers. Which would mean that 111 million people have watched Squid Game? Not exactly. Netflix counts as a viewer each account who watched the series for more than two minutes in the first 28 days after launch. Compared to the September figures, it was Chronicles of Bridgerton which was the biggest successful series with 82 million views.

This is Hollywood for the 30 years before Marvel: Star you’ve heard of and concept you can understand = something you’d watch. But bar is way lower since you only have to click, not leave your house, park your car and pay $. https://t.co/Ejd2A0czrr

– Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 27, 2021

A success that does not necessarily call for a season 2 for Squid Game: in an interview with Variety, Hwang Donk-Hyuk explains that it took six months to write the first two episodes. The prospect of a season 2 tires him but if it should take place, he is considering recruiting other writers. Anyway, for the moment he has his mind elsewhere since he is currently working on KO Club.

Read also :