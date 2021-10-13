More

    Squid Game: on Netflix, the series is alone in the world

    News


    Culture news Squid Game: on Netflix, the series is alone in the world

    The bombshell of the new school year, the Korean series Squid Game continues to break audience figures and has established itself as the pop-culture phenomenon of the end of the year 2021. As evidenced by the new record put in its bag.

    Squid Game is without debate the most popular series of the moment. The Korean series, directed by Hwang Donk-Hyuk, mixes drama; battle royale and children’s games in a formula which on paper seems to have seduced a good part of the planet. Proof of this success, the figures shared by Netflix today on Twitter:

    Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – it’s our biggest series launch!

    By fans, Netflix obviously means viewers. Which would mean that 111 million people have watched Squid Game? Not exactly. Netflix counts as a viewer each account who watched the series for more than two minutes in the first 28 days after launch. Compared to the September figures, it was Chronicles of Bridgerton which was the biggest successful series with 82 million views.

    A success that does not necessarily call for a season 2 for Squid Game: in an interview with Variety, Hwang Donk-Hyuk explains that it took six months to write the first two episodes. The prospect of a season 2 tires him but if it should take place, he is considering recruiting other writers. Anyway, for the moment he has his mind elsewhere since he is currently working on KO Club.

    Read also :

    Profile of Charlanmhg, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Charlanmhg, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLa Palma volcanic eruption – Images of the 3rd flow which is advancing very quickly, 655 hectares covered on the island and 1,458 buildings destroyed
    Next articleThe Paris Bourse stuck in the problem of inflation (-0.47%)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC