Star Wars: a new title would be announced soon, Jedi Fallen Order 2 in the sights?

Star Wars and Video Games is a story that has been going on for a long time now and it is certainly not about to end. A new app could just be unveiled by the end of the year …

The Star Wars franchise has recovered. After the mixed success of Episode VIII, the brand has managed to restore its image for many with the Disney + series The Mandalorian: much more attractive still, another project for the video platform on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in preparation (still played by Ewan McGregor, with even Hayden Christensen reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker) as well as another dedicated to Boba Fett.

The video game is not left with the recent announcement of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on PS5 or Star Wars Hunters on Switch and mobile: Imagine that a brand new project could well be unveiled soon.

An announcement before Christmas?

Lucasfilm likes to spoil its community with a bunch of little treats: in this sense, the firm is about to launch a big advertising campaign named “Bring Home the Bounty”, aiming to perform numerous announcements regarding the Star Wars franchise for twelve weeks in a row.

To set the stage, Disney dropped an image of the schedule, with a bunch of icons slightly teasing the week’s announcement. For that of December 14, we can see a gamepad… Which leads to the following theory: Could this be a brand new Star Wars video game?





A Star Wars sequel or a new franchise: the bets are off

On the web, the least we can say is that the noise from the hallways swells enormously and gives rise to certain forecasts. The first assumption necessarily on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2: we already know that, following the resounding success of the first title, it is now a franchise… and that Respawn Entertainment is currently “very busy”.

The second speculation concerns the Star Wars game which would obviously be designed by Quantic Dream. As a reminder, the studio behind Detroit Become Human, specialist in narrative game, will move away from its comfort zone by offering a more traditional action game with even open world elements. That sounds very intriguing.

It is also possible that Disney announces a brand new project … or simply makes an update vis-à-vis a title already announced, that goes without saying. We should therefore be fixed around December 14!