Study Finds Android Smartphone Manufacturers Siphoning Your Data The Most

The collection of personal data has become the sinews of war for smartphone manufacturers. Some are much more greedy than others.

We are well aware of the practice coming from web giants like Facebook, Google and others, but the operating systems of our Android smartphones are not left out. A joint study by the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin looked at the data collection performed by the makers of our pocket companions.

The researchers therefore scrutinized the behavior of smartphones Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, realme but also used alternative open source ROMs, oriented towards confidentiality.





Each smartphone has been configured to refuse telemetry data sharing and no service has been activated, as well “phones are just used for making calls and texting“. The team then compared the behavior of each OS, and it appears that “ Android variants from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and realme transmit a substantial amount of data to their manufacturers as well as to third parties who have pre-installed applications “. Thus, Samsung receives large data packets in addition to Google, Facebook etc.

Various data is collected, if the majority collect the identifiers relating to the IMEI number and the serial number of the device used, Xiaomi and Google go further and also collect the MAC address of your WiFi access. Advertising IDs are also some of the most valuable data, allowing apps and their advertisers to follow you around the web. On this point, the researchers indicate that resetting this identifier is more or less useless, “the new value can be trivially attached to the same device“.

In short, the manufacturer does know all the activity carried out on his smartphone, without knowing its content or metadata, but knowing what you are doing, when, where, how and with whom.

The researchers especially deplore, in this study, the fact that no action at the initiative of the user makes it possible to slow down this data collection, unless installing a third-party OS.

Source: via Clubic