“Suffering has never left me”: Serge Lama physically marked after the accident which killed his fiancée

Serge Lama is publishing the book on October 13, 2021 My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters (Beaux Arts Editions). For the occasion, the singer gave an interview to RTL. In particular, he took stock of his career and his life, looking back on a terrible accident: the one that cost the life of his fiancée. An accident from which he still has physical consequences.

In 1965, while in a car in the South of France, during a tour, he was the victim of a road accident. His fiancée Liliane is unfortunately killed instantly. His friend Jean-Claude Ghrenassia – Enrico Macias’ brother – died some time after the accident. Serge Lama will spend months in the hospital and will end up having a limp in his leg. “I have been walking on one leg for 55 years. I only have one leg, it’s the right leg. So she takes everything (…) I’m a bit of a traviole!“, he specifies.





An accident that still haunts him. “He made me do a will exercise. The doctors told me that I could walk again maybe but with such great difficulty that I could not resume the song. I told myself that I would resume my job (…) The pain has never left me, it’s worse today, of course, but I was singing, I was in pain and I was happy“, he confided on RTL. Happy in the music certainly, but the spirit always a little tormented.”I’m a black and white being in pain, a sad singer who wrote some happy songs“he said.

Serge Lama, whose health has been declining for several years and who, weakened, made drastic decisions to save himself as much as possible, will also never thank Marcel Amont enough for having saved “his voice“. At the time of the accident, he was playing the first parts of his elder brother and, learning of Serge’s car accident, Marcel had arrived at the hospital on time, warning the doctors who were going to operate on his colleague. . “He said watch out, watch out, he’s a singer !“, confided Serge Lama. And the doctors then operated differently to avoid damaging his work tool. A chance since we owe to Serge – who is now married to Luana,”the first woman I deserve “, according to him – hits like I am sick, The Little Women of Pigalle Where Adventure to adventure…