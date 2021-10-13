More

    Switch games at 60 fps on PC

    This is a real problem for Nintendo and its Switch: the emulation of the console is about to exceed the very capacities of the machine and to offer games in better conditions on the PC.

    Those same games that sometimes have difficulty running at 30 fps in low definition on the console can sometimes be run in 4K at 60 FPS on one of the emulators available on PC.

    The good news for gamers is that you don’t even have to have a beast of war to enjoy titles in the right conditions – a mid-range gamer PC is enough to play titles. in 1080P at 60 FPS.


    We are witnessing a turning point in the world of emulation, when a PC is able to offer a better experience than the original current generation platform. So of course, the Switch will keep to itself the convenience of its joycon (provided that they do not suffer from Joycon Drift), or the nomadic aspect. Despite everything, the situation becomes problematic for Nintendo.

    Another even bigger problem should also come into the equation: the arrival of the SteamDeck, a portable PC signed by Valve should make it possible to take advantage of this type of emulators and could thus become the Switch Pro that everyone expects. …


