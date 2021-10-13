Sylvain Ripoll, coach of the Espoirs, after the victory in Serbia: “A great gathering”

Sylvain Ripoll (coach of the Espoirs, after the victory in Serbia): “It may sound like the ideal rally, from an accounting point of view already because we needed these two victories and they are there. The Ukraine match (5-0) was successful, the first half tonight was interesting anyway, in very specific conditions. It is not easy to realize it but I was very worried when I saw the state of the lawn, very spongy, and the gloomy context. We know that we have to force ourselves in these cases but a qualification requires victories in contexts like this one. We suffered a bit in terms of support but we were able to make the difference in the first period. It’s good to come away with six points. It was important to take this turn in the right direction, it’s done. It was the best way to move on. Beyond playing time, the new ones brought a lot of freshness, envy, and qualities that we lacked. The state of mind was very good, it’s a great rally, beyond the pitch. “





