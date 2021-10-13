Sylvie Tellier ousted from Miss France? Alexia Laroche-Joubert is officially appointed president of the company

When we talk about the direction of Miss France, two main characters come to the head of the French. First of all Geneviève de Fontenay, the lady with the hat who reigned with an iron fist on the planet of the Misses for many years. Then, the one who succeeded him at the head of the Miss France committee, Sylvie Tellier. Since this transfer of power in 2002, the least that we can say is that relations are hardly looking good between these two women of character. “It is true that Ms. de Fontenay attacks me regularly, underlined last year the pretty blonde. I was elected by her side in 2002, and I am very respectful of the work and the investment she gave to ensure that this competition becomes what it is, “said her replacement.

Official director general of the company Miss France following Xavier de Fontenay in 2007, Sylvie Tellier is the one who ultimately runs the business. It was headed by one of her friends, Nicolas Coppermann, the boss of Endemol until now. However, a newcomer in the person of Alexia Laroche-Joubert is likely to put sticks in the well-oiled cogs of this organization …





In a press release published this Wednesday, October 13, we learn that the presidency of the company Miss France is now devolved to Alexia Laroche-Joubert. The president of Adventure Line Productions is at the helm of many PAF shows including Koh-Lanta. The arrival of this (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO Marie-Claude Pietragalla: her rare confidences on her relationship with Julien Derouault, 16 years younger

Lucas Hernandez sentenced for domestic violence: Spanish justice orders his immediate imprisonment

“I begged him to shorten”: the revelation of Juju Fitcats on his false break with Tibo InShape

PHOTO Koh-Lanta, The Legend: tired of Claude’s hold, Cindy Poumeyrol gets angry

“I saw one of our friends drown”: Geneviève Delpech reveals the atrocious way in which she discovered her gift