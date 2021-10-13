Taliban warn of influx of refugees if sanctions are upheld

The new Taliban government in Afghanistan has warned American and European envoys that attempts to pressure, in the form of sanctions, could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats during their meetings in recent days in Doha that “the weakening of the Afghan government is in no one’s interest, as it could directly affect the world in the security sector and lead to economic migration to flee the country“, According to a statement released late Tuesday evening.

The Taliban overthrew the US-backed Afghan government in August, after a twenty-year conflict, and declared an Islamic Emirate. But strict international sanctions have been imposed on the country: banks are strapped for cash and civil servants are not paid. According to the statement, Amir Khan Muttaqi told the Doha meeting: “We urge countries around the world to end sanctions and let banks operate normally, so that charities and the government can pay their staff salaries with their own reserves and international aid.“.

European countries, in particular, fear that if the Afghan economy collapses, many migrants will leave for Europe, putting pressure on neighboring states like Pakistan and Iran, and ultimately on borders. of the EU. Washington and the EU have said they are ready to support humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are reluctant to provide direct support to the Taliban without guarantees that they will respect human rights, especially those of women.