Tekori suspended for several weeks, he asks for World Rugby

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2020/2021 report

Three players had an appointment before the disciplinary committee of the LNR. The Castres Olympique player, Filipo Nakosi was cited. After analyzing the officials’ reports, it was decided that the player did not deserve a penalty. He is therefore qualified for the next meeting in Castres.

For Aminiasi Tuimaba the player of the Section Paloise, there will be a penalty after his red card against Perpignan. His delayed plating earned him two weeks of suspension. He will be back on Sunday October 17th.

The Stade Toulousain player, Joe tekori was eagerly awaited. It must be said that his tackle on Romain Ruffenach had caused a lot of talk. His trainer Ugo Mola had defended Tekori. The disciplinary committee found him responsible for dangerous gambling. It is the average degree of the scale of gravity which was retained but the commission found extenuating circumstances (guilt, remorse). He is finally suspended for four weeks and will return to competition with Stade Toulousain on November 1.

Note that the player has requested to be able to apply to World Rugby for the “Head Contact Process (HCP) – Coaching Intervention Application” system. It is now up to the player to contact World Rugby to benefit from this new procedure to reduce impacts to the heads of players.



