The 17-inch laptop PC with RTX 3050 at € 787!

Cdiscount offers a great deal in partnership with HP on the HP Pavilion Gaming 17-cd2091nf laptop computer. Under this name hides a powerful laptop with an RTX 3050, 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor. Posted at 862 € on the site, you can benefit from an ODR of 75 € which brings the price down to 787 €.

If you are looking for a gaming laptop capable of running current games properly, this offer by Cdiscount is very interesting. For 787 € after ODR, you have a laptop with a 17.3 “screen, Full HD, IPS, LED and anti-glare. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5-11300H Tiger Lake-H processor (4.4 GHz, 4 cores) and a dedicated Nvidia Ampere GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GDDR6 graphics card.

On the RAM side, there is 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB) of RAM. Knowing that there are two slots in the PC, you will have to replace the bars in place if you want to upgrade that. On the other hand, for storage, you can count on a 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe). There you can easily add another one, like the Crucial P2 1TB for less than 100 €.

In terms of connectivity, you can count on three USB 3.0 ports (1 Sleep’n’Charge), a USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an SD port. In addition to WiFi 6, you have of course Bluetooth 5.2 as well as an Ethernet port for a wired connection. As for the PC battery, it allows you to play for about 5 hours without being plugged in.

Note that in addition to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, the processor also offers an Intel Iris Xe chipset. Thus, the computer automatically switches between the chipset and the graphics card as needed. These are automatically evaluated by Optimus, Nvidia’s technology which evaluates the power required to run the current program.





To take advantage of ODR on this PC, it’s quite simple. If the purchase was made between October 11 and November 7, then you have until November 22 to send the invoice / receipt from your PC to the dedicated site. As well as your bank details for reimbursement. And a few weeks after the processing of your information, the refund of 75 € will appear on your account.

So even if you spend € 862 now, you will have a refund of € 75 in a few weeks. 75 € which can perfectly serve you to buy the famous SSD in addition we were talking about above. So you have enough room on your brand new gaming PC to play your favorite titles.

