the 220 million euros jackpot not won this evening and put back into play on Friday

The 220 million euro jackpot did not find a winner. It will therefore be put back into play this Friday.

Rest assured: you didn’t hit the jackpot, but neither did any other player. The record jackpot of 220 million euros at stake this Tuesday evening at EuroMillions was not won, no one having found all the correct numbers.

Here are the numbers on the grid that you had to tick to pocket the pot involved: 6 – 13 – 22 – 45 – 49 and the lucky numbers 10 – 11.

This exceptional prize pool will therefore be put back into play from this Friday, October 15, for the second time.





A native of Nouvelle-Aquitaine winner of MyMillion

However, there were winners on Tuesday evening: nine players including two French won the sum of 1,315,699.90 euros with five good numbers and one lucky star. 25 European players including six French also won 14,703.30 euros with five numbers.

Finally, a Frenchman from New Aquitaine won 1 million euros thanks to the MyMillion code HI4796198.

A little reminder of the rules: to win the jackpot, you must tick the correct boxes on the grid, the five numbers on the grid as well as the two lucky stars.