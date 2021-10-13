the alert of the WHO and 45 million doctors on the dangers of climate change – Release

In a report accompanied by an open letter from caregivers, the World Health Organization highlights the devastating effects of global warming on human health.

“Climate change is the biggest health threat facing humanity“. The words are strong, the urgency evident. In a report released on Monday titled “The Health Argument for Climate Action”, the World Health Organization (WHO) establishes the links “inseparable»Between climate and health. With this text, the world of health calls on countries due to participate in the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November to “step up their climate action“.

Medical professionals urge all countries to “update their national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement in order to commit, to an equitable measure, to limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C“.

“While no one is immune to the health effects of climate change, it is the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people who feel it disproportionately.“, Indicates the report, which lists ten recommendations for”avoid a health catastrophe“.

Ten commandments

Recalling that “health is not negotiable“, The text calls in particular on the country-parties of COP26 to commit to an end to the Covid-19 pandemic “Healthy, green and fair”. WHO also advises to set up ecologically sustainable medical systems and facilities, to develop renewable energies, to promote access to green spaces while prioritizing walking and cycling or to promote sustainable and resilient food production. .





The WHO report is accompanied by an open letter, signed by 300 organizations representing 45 million physicians and health professionals around the world, addressed to heads of state and policymakers. The letter recalls that air pollution causes seven million premature deaths each year worldwide. That is thirteen deaths per minute.

In addition, professionals point to the disruption of food systems due to extreme weather conditions, which “exacerbate food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition“. Without forgetting that the consequences of climate change have “serious effects on mental health: post-traumatic stress, anxiety and worsening of diseases already present“.

Protecting health requires action “Strong and transversal”, say these experts. Energy, transport, biodiversity, food, finance … all sectors are concerned. The WHO report assures us that the public health benefits, made possible by the ambitious measures they advocate, will far outweigh the economic costs of the latter.

In December 2020, the Director General of the WHO already recalled that the protection of nature made it possible to preserve human health. “COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the intimate and delicate connections between humans, animals and our environment», Declared Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the occasion of the International Day of Preparedness for Epidemics.

The WHO report is dedicated to the memory of Ella Kissi-Debrah, a young Londoner with asthma whose British justice has recognized that pollution had contributed to the death, as well as “all other children who suffered and died from air pollution and climate change“.