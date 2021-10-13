the analyzes of the water of the washing machine of the couple did not reveal any trace of blood, confirms the lawyer of Cédric Jubillar

The analyzes of the water of the washing machine in which Delphine Jubillar’s duvet was washed by her husband Cédric the night of her disappearance did not reveal any trace of blood, learned Wednesday, October 13 France Bleu Occitanie with Cédric Jubillar’s lawyer, confirming information from the Dépêche du Midi. The results of the quilt expertise are still not known.

“They found nothing because there is nothing to find in siphon water, you have to be lucid”, declares Me Jean-Baptiste Alary to France Bleu Occitanie. “It’s not really a big surprise for us.”

“For the moment, this only confirms what Cédric Jubillar has always said, is that he never tried to cover up anything, to wash the duvet that would have allegedly been used for anything”, adds the lawyer of the husband of the nurse, who says now to wait for the results of the expertise of the duvet, centerpiece of the prosecution which considers that Cédric Jubillar undoubtedly wanted to erase annoying traces, the night of the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar.





“In nine months, the expert results of this quilt that we were told as fundamental are still not known, regret Me Jean-Baptiste Alary. We cannot say that this duvet is a dependent item when we have been waiting for nine months. Is this serious work? For me, the answer is no! “

Delphine Jubillar, nurse and mother of two, has been missing since the night of December 15 to 16, 2020. Since then, much research has been carried out. His home of Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn) was searched several times by the gendarmes. At the time of her disappearance, the nurse was in the process of separation from her husband, Cédric Jubillar, who was indicted for “intentional homicide by spouse” and placed in pre-trial detention in June 2021. Since then, he has denied the facts and has requested his release several times, which he has so far been refused each time. Cédric Jubillar will be heard by the investigating judge on October 15, as part of the judicial investigation.