the anguish of Rayane Bensetti who sees his house “ransacked”!

The greatest magicians from all over the world gathered on the stage of the Théâtre du Casino in Paris on Monday, October 11. Created in 1990, the International Festival of Illusion and Prestidigitation “Les Mandrakes d’Or” has become the annual meeting place for the greatest professionals of the magical art. An evening attended by Rayane Bensetti. The actor shared with his Instagram subscribers behind the scenes of this ceremony, which is equivalent to the Oscar for magic. An evening presented by Maxime Guény and Charlotte Brémond who offered her share of magic. But as he points out in his story, even when you are an artist, you can quickly go from dream to reality.

After playing the Harry Potter apprentice, Rayane Bensetti has found the sweetness of his home. Well not really to tell the truth. Because as he specifies in his messages, Rayane Bensetti is having work done at home. And not everything seems to go as planned.

“Glass exploded everywhere!“





“Friends, the life of an artist is above all that “, begins the former winner of Dance with the stars. “It is to go from the Casino de Paris to what you are going to see. Are you saying that since April there has been work at my place and I don’t even know why “, says the actor. “And each time, it is this puppet who comes to “repair” with his incompetent friend. Do you say that from the moment they finish their work, it is worse than before their passage?“, he specifies.

Rayane Bensetti then films the workers at work, a crestfallen expression on his face. His dog, faithful companion, stands next to him and also seems taken aback by the scene. “I admit that at the beginning I told myself Rayane they are ransacking your house but that’s okay, keep smiling …‘”, he sneers before adding:”Except the glass exploded all over my dog ​​is walking on it and they are destroying the floor that I laid myself.“It’s not easy to keep smiling in such a construction site!

