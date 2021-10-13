the answers of Maryse Burgot, senior reporter at France Télévisions, to your questions about her reports

Find here all of our live #AFGHANISTAN

: Hello Maryse, thank you for your admirable work. Keep going, don’t let go!

: Bravo Maryse for your commitment and your courage!

: I salute the work of Maryse Burgot without whom we would not have reliable information. Continue like this Maryse and take care of yourself!

: The chat with Maryse Burgot, major reporter for France Télévisions back from 15 days in Afghanistan, is over. But messages congratulating her always reach me.

: It’s always very rich to talk to you who are watching us. Thank you for taking the time to ask questions. I consider this job to be a privilege despite the dangers. Thank you for your interest.

: Hello @Phil Barney. After our shoot, we contacted an Afghan association which takes care of women in great danger. We explained to them the story of this couple and asked them to go and see them in the IDP camp where they are. This association did it and allowed the family not to sell their child. This couple are now waiting to be able to reach their hometown. Buses must be chartered in the coming days for the hundreds of displaced people to return to their homes. The people who buy children are well-off couples in Kabul who cannot have babies. They tour the IDP camps to identify vulnerable families.

: Hello Maryse. Thank you for your reporting in Afghanistan. I was very touched by the one where a family plans to sell their baby. Do you have any news from them? And can you tell us more about those who buy children?

: Hello @How far ? Firefighters take risks when they go to fire. That doesn’t stop them from trying to put out the fire. Journalists have a mission: to inform. So despite the risks, it is essential that we can cover these countries. The French authorities, if we listened to them, we would not go anywhere. And who, then, would inform you about the current situation in Afghanistan? I therefore maintain the need for the press to visit countries in crisis. While knowing that we behave like responsible people. We have established security protocols with our supervisors. We follow them to the letter.

: The “dangers are numerous” and the “risks of kidnapping” in particular. In the event of an incident, we count on French diplomacy, or even the special forces to get by? Where is the line between acceptable risk and reckless risk? Are the French authorities consulted beforehand? Does the “duty to inform” authorize any form of danger for you? Thank you.

: Hello @ Ginie02. It depends on where we are. For example, in Kandahar, a historic stronghold of the Taliban, women are systematically placed in the trunks of cars. They can never settle on the seats. Only men or children take place. Needless to say that here, the men are not fighting for the rights of women. On the other hand, in Kabul, I met a school principal who refuses to close classes for girls aged 12 to 17 despite being an injunction from the Taliban. He risks his life doing this, but he considers it his duty to act for the education of girls.

: Hello Madame Burgot, how do Afghan men react to the condition of their wife, sister, etc.?





: Hello . Yes, the situation is very different from one city to another. For example, in Kabul, the capital, many women do not wear the burqa. While in Kandahar, the historic stronghold of the Taliban, all women wear it. Moreover in Kabul, there is a beginning of resistance to the fundamentalists while in Kandahar there is massive support for the Taliban. Kabul is in fact very westernized so it is very difficult for the Taliban to impose their vision of women. The coming months will be decisive for seeing what governance they will put in place. Sharia lasts like in the 1990s or is it modified? In fact, the Taliban do not agree with each other. There are several currents: the hard and the pragmatic. The latter say to themselves that the country will sink without the support of the West.

: Hello. Can you tell us if the situation for women is different between Kabul and the provincial towns, for example when it comes to wearing the burka? And what about the situation of young girls in high school or university?

: Hello @Marco. Not at all. We did not work with the Taliban on the back. No surveillance. I would even say that we asked them a lot, for interviews, for filming in the ministries, but more often than not they stepped aside. For example, the Ministry of Suppression of Vice and Promotion of Virtue was of great interest to me. But impossible to enter: in fact, it is for the moment an empty shell. Premises with no real officials. Many competent people have fled the country. Hence the difficulty for the Taliban to govern.

: Hello Maryse Burgot. Are you closely watched or accompanied by the Taliban on the ground, or are you free to work?

: Hello @ Ju2. No, I was not afraid. When we accept a mission like this, we know where we are going so we choose with full knowledge of the facts. No one within France Télévisions imposed this mission on me in Afghanistan. I accepted it without reluctance. No, overall I am not afraid but I am perfectly aware of the dangers and there are many. There is a great danger at the moment in Afghanistan: it is the terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic State group and the risks of kidnapping. In this sense, this country remains very dangerous. With my team, we therefore remained on the alert at all times.

: Hello and well done for your work. Weren’t you afraid to report under the Taliban?

: Hello . Surprisingly, I didn’t find it so complicated to tour with the Taliban. They are in a process of reconciliation with the international community, so they try not to mistreat foreign journalists. This does not prevent them from being misogynistic, extremists in their words. I expected more aggression from them. Overall this was not the case. They cultivate a front “benevolence”.

: Thank you for your reporting. Did you have any difficulty making these? Because the Taliban seem to allow some journalists on the “ground”.

: Hello @mahe. Some Taliban refused to look at me when I was doing interviews with them. Others were more open. We were flabbergasted with my team when Taliban fighters asked us to take a photo with them after a shoot. But they specified that I was not to be in the photo. If it wasn’t dramatic, we could almost laugh about it.

: How does the Taliban treat Western women?

: Hello @Gerson. Traumatic, no. Strong, yes. I will remember the image of this mom who was seriously considering selling her baby. She and her husband needed money to feed their oldest son. The Afghan people find themselves in appalling and heartbreaking misery. When it comes to emotions, it’s the people who suffer, not the journalists. No reason to complain.

: Hello Madame Burgot, what is the strongest image, if not the most traumatic, that you keep in mind from your last report? And are you sometimes overtaken by your emotions in front of what you observe on the spot?

: Maryse Burgot, major reporter for France Televisions, has just sat down next to me. Back from Afghanistan, where she spent two weeks, she will be able to answer your questions. Do not hesitate to write to us.