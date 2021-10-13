the Blues got even closer to qualifying without playing

The draw between Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) on Tuesday brought France a little closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The Blues just have to collect two points.

France is going through a gentle international truce in this month of October. In addition to having offered the title in the League of Nations, the Blues saw things settle in their favor in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. They got closer to the competition in Qatar without playing. Ukraine’s victory in Finland (1-2) last weekend had already done the business of Didier Deschamps’ men, who were only one World Cup victory away.

Tuesday’s results are still well arranged, including the draw between Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1). First in the group with twelve points, the France team now needs only two units to stamp its ticket. With 14 points, the Blues can not be overtaken by Ukraine, Finland, or Bosnia-Herzegovina.





They now have an appointment on November 13 against Kazakhstan (8:45 p.m.) at the Stade de France. A success that night would send them to Qatar. They will have one last game to play in Finland three days later. The French are almost there but still have to finish the job. The memory of 1993 is still present.

Also in 1993 …

That year, France, then coached by Gérard Houllier, only needed to take two points in their last two games to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. Two defeats against Israel (3-2) and Bulgaria ( 1-2) had dashed their hopes and caused one of the biggest earthquakes in the history of the France team. Present on the lawn tonight of the match against Bulgaria, Didier Deschamps will not fail to warn his players.