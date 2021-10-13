The Blues qualified for the 2022 World Cup if …

After Ukraine’s draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) on Tuesday, the France team is close to securing a seventh consecutive qualification for the World Cup. Here are the scenarios that will send the Blues to Qatar.

If France wins against Kazakhstan

With three steps ahead of his first pursuer, Ukraine, which has one more match, the Blues will automatically qualify if they win against Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Stade de France. The same goes for Finland, third in the pool and which has 4 points less than Didier Deschamps’ men.

If France draws a draw: Finland and Bosnia neutralize each other

In the event of a draw against Kazakhstan, the Blues would get their ticket to Qatar in 2022 in the event of a poor performance by Finland. Ukraine, relegated to 4 points with only one game to play, could no longer catch up. Teemu Pukki’s teammates have the same number of games to play as France and are 4 lengths behind the Blues. A draw against Bosnia which is six lengths from France would be the ideal result to qualify the Blues. Sharing points would be enough for the French team to take part in this new World Cup.





If France loses: we will have to wait until the last day

In the case of figure, where the Blues bow to Kazakhstan, Paul Pogba’s teammates will seek to obtain their qualification on the last day. In such a scenario, Ukraine, which only has one game left to play, should not win against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Blues will then have to make a result on the lawn of Finland to validate their ticket.

