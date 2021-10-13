the collection of complaints from others will soon be tested, announces Gérald Darmanin

The Interior Ministry will test a device that will allow the police to collect complaints from victims of domestic violence from others who do not wish to go to a police station, announced Gérald Darmanin on Tuesday, October 12. “We will launch with [Marlène Schiappa], from the end of the year, an experiment which will allow the police and gendarmes to move in certain departments “ to collect complaints, said the Minister of the Interior before the Law Commission of the National Assembly.

“If you are an abused woman and you have chosen to be with your social worker, your friend, your mother, at the town hall and you are afraid of the police station (the welcome we can give you, the look of others, the difficulty of entering a police station, it is never obvious) “, then the police will be able to move, he continued. The list of departments concerned by the experiment will be determined “in the next few days”, told AFP the entourage of the minister. The filing of a complaint at the hospital, set up within the framework of the Grenelle of domestic violence, has already been tested and should soon be extended to the whole of France.