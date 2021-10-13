the composition of the Variétés Club de France is … / France / Variétés Club de France / SOFOOT.com

Better than the Pogba-Kanté pair at recovery?

Emmanuel Macron will he not be the French Joshua Kimmich? Trained as a full-back in his youth as an enarque, the President of the Republic will evolve Thursday in number 6 as announced by the Variétés Club de France. According to the starting lineup unveiled this Wednesday, he will form a double pivot alongside Rudi Garcia. This pair will have the task of protecting the central hinge, composed of Arsène Wenger and Marcel Desailly. The Head of State should not forget to assume his offensive role by feeding the wings, Jean-Michel Larqué on the left and Karl Olive on the right, as well as his number 10, a certain Alain Giresse.



Here is our delegation and the starting 11 for our match at @villepoissy this Thursday for the benefit of @yellow pieces ! The transfer window was good from @jacquesvendroux. Our President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron will play for the 1st time with the @VarietesCF and our legends! pic.twitter.com/KVG3SpI20I

– Varieties CF (@VarietesCF) October 13, 2021

In front, it is Sonny Anderson who will take care of finishing the actions. Laure Boulleau and Christian Karembeu will animate the corridors, while Nicolas Douchez will keep the goals. With the tenure of Emmanuel Macron, beautiful people will be benched. Sidney Govou, Robert Pirès or even Benjamin Nivet will be satisfied with the bench at first. To see if Jacques Vendroux, the coach, will have the courage to leave the president.

We hope in any case to see him shoot a new penalty.

LT