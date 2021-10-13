the composition of the Variétés Club de France is … / France / Variétés Club de France / SOFOOT.com

More

    Emmanuel Macron will he not be the French Joshua Kimmich? Trained as a full-back in his youth as an enarque, the President of the Republic will evolve Thursday in number 6 as announced by the Variétés Club de France. According to the starting lineup unveiled this Wednesday, he will form a double pivot alongside Rudi Garcia. This pair will have the task of protecting the central hinge, composed of Arsène Wenger and Marcel Desailly. The Head of State should not forget to assume his offensive role by feeding the wings, Jean-Michel Larqué on the left and Karl Olive on the right, as well as his number 10, a certain Alain Giresse.

    In front, it is Sonny Anderson who will take care of finishing the actions. Laure Boulleau and Christian Karembeu will animate the corridors, while Nicolas Douchez will keep the goals. With the tenure of Emmanuel Macron, beautiful people will be benched. Sidney Govou, Robert Pirès or even Benjamin Nivet will be satisfied with the bench at first. To see if Jacques Vendroux, the coach, will have the courage to leave the president.

    We hope in any case to see him shoot a new penalty.
