The Council of Ministers examines this Wednesday the controversial extension of the health pass

The executive will discuss this Wednesday a particularly controversial issue. The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible recourse to health pass will indeed be presented in

Council of Ministers. In order not to take a final decision in an election year, the text provides, on the other hand, for a milestone before the end of February.

This slight amendment was added after its passage in the Council of State to include the presentation by the government of a “report” to Parliament, providing a progress report on the measures taken and “specifying the reasons for maintaining, if appropriate, some of them on all or part of the national territory ”. This review must take place at least three months after the publication of the law, and “no later than February 28, 2022”, the date of the end of the parliamentary session.

Tightening of sanctions

Although the ebb of the epidemic of Covid-19 continues on the majority of the territory, the executive intends to put an end to all unpredictable lawsuits in the event of revival, by extending the legality of the sanitary pass, the expiry of which was scheduled for November 15. At the same time, the text presented on Wednesday toughens the penalties for fraud with the health pass, up to five years’ imprisonment and 75,000 euros in fines.





As for the current legal regime, which makes it possible to locally limit the movements of people or to close certain establishments in the event of a strong epidemic recovery, it is also extended from November 15 until July 31, 2022. This eight-month bonus makes people cringe on the right as on the left, because it allows to evacuate the debate of the campaign and the presidential and legislative elections which will mark the first half of 2022.