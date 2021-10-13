The Council of State gives a chance to Wendy Zebo, the Guadeloupean student excluded from the University of the Antilles

The Guadeloupe student accused of wanting to defraud an exam at the University of the Antilles and excluded from higher education obtained a favorable decision before the Council of State. His file will have to be re-examined.

Wendy Zebo was excluded from any higher education establishment for a period of five years by a decision of the disciplinary section of the Academic Council of the University of the West Indies in December 2018. She is accused of having wanted to defraud to gain access to second year of law. In her defense, the student accused the administration of having misplaced her exam copy. The young girl claims to have found her under the door of one of the administration offices with a score of 17.5. A note that gave him access to second year.

However, Wendy Zebo’s name did not appear on the examination sheet for the exam in question. The student explained that she would not have signed the attendance sheet because her name had been forgotten. A graphological analysis requested by the University implicated the student, suspected of having signed the copy herself.

Wendy Zébo, 20, at the time was sentenced to exclusion from any higher education establishment for a period of 5 years.

Review of the file

Wendy Zebo appealed to the National Council for Higher Education and Research (CNESER). The CNESER restricted body ruling on disciplinary matters rejected her appeal in May 2019. It was therefore before the Council of State that the Guadeloupean student attempted her final appeal in cassation. The case was examined on September 10 and the decision, rendered on October 13: the sanction is annulled and the CNESER will have to rule again on the case of Wendy Zebo.





The University of the West Indies will pay him 2,000 euros for his legal costs. The magistrates of the Royal Palace explain their decision on a formal problem: The letter summoning the student to the judgment session of December 20, 2018 was not withdrawn by the interested party until December 8. The procedure was therefore irregular since it did not respect the fifteen-day deadline provided for by the Education Code.

Thus the CNESER should not have rejected its request for a stay of execution when the plea it raised was “serious and such as to justify the annulment of the decision of December 20, 2018”. The Council of State therefore ruled that Wendy Zebo is justified in requesting the annulment of the decision she is attacking.

CNESER will therefore have to re-examine the situation of Wendy Zebo.