the dates of the 2022-2023 season with a “French boxing day”

The board of directors of the Professional Football League (LFP) has chosen to schedule two days of the championship between Christmas 2022 and January 1, 2023 because of the World Cup scheduled for winter that year.

A little over a year before the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022, the articulation of the 2022-2023 season calendar causes many puzzles. It was discussed this Wednesday morning during the board of directors of the Professional Football League (LFP). And the subject was thorny.

Several options existed to enter all the days of the championship. And the CA of the LFP has opted for a sort of boxing day with a day on December 27 and 28 and January 1. This season there would also be four days of the championship during the week (one before the world championship and four after). The season will start on August 6 and 7. And internationals will only be made available one week before the start of the World Cup.





“The 15th day, scheduled for the weekend of 12 and 13 November 2022, will be the last day before the start of the international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the press release said. Exceptionally, the resumption of the championship (Matchday 16) will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 as a French-style boxing day.This special program will be followed by a 17th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats which will take place on Sunday January 1, 2023. The The 38th and final matchday of Ligue 1 Uber Eats for the 2022/2023 season has been placed on Sunday, June 4, 2023. “

There will therefore be 45 days of cut-off between the 15th day (November 13) and the 16th day, that of the recovery (December 28). This schedule will also apply to Ligue 2. No play-off will be scheduled that year due to the transition from Ligue 1 to 18 clubs from 2023-2024. Four teams will be relegated from the elite and two will be promoted from Ligue 2 (which will also include four teams, for two promotions from the National). The calendar will be fully unveiled this Thursday.

The main dates of the 2022-2023 calendar

July 30, 2022: resumption of L2

August 7: 1st day of L1

November 12-13: last day before the World Cup

November 18: opening match of the World Cup

December 18: World Cup final

December 27-28: L1 day

January 1, 2023: day of L1

June 3, 2023: Last day of L1