the decisions of the disciplinary committee, OM and OL sanctioned!

The Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League has just unveiled the sanctions taken against residents of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Discover, without further delay, the decisions taken following the meeting this Wednesday evening.

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

A suspension match

Cengiz ÜNDER (Olympique de Marseille)

Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Lyonnais on October 3, 2021

Post-match behavior of JUNINHO, sports director of Olympique Lyonnais

Three suspension matches including two suspended matches, bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

LEAGUE 2 BKT

11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Havre AC – Dijon FCO on October 2, 2021

Behavior of Dijon FCO supporters: object throwing at a player





Closure for a suspended match of the Dijon FCO visitors’ area for the next away matches.