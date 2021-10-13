the diary of an ex-hostage of the Bataclan, week 6

On November 13, 2015, David Fritz-Goeppinger was at the Bataclan when the concert hall was attacked by three men, armed with assault rifles and explosive belts. “Never again in my life will I forget these faces”, David confides. Held hostage for two and a half hours, he thinks every minute that his time has come. Until the assault of the BRI police. That night, the coordinated attacks on the Stade de France, the terraces of the 10th and 11th arrondissements of Paris and the Bataclan, left 130 dead, including 90 in the concert hall, and more than 400 injured. Almost six years later, it is the trial of these attacks which is held in Paris. David Fritz-Goeppinger, now a photographer, has agreed to share via this logbook his feelings, in image and in writing, during the long months that the historic trial of these November 13 attacks that marked France. Here is his account of the sixth week.

Thomas, civil party in the November 13 trial. Like David Fritz-Goeppinger who photographs him, he was at the Bataclan that night. (DAVID FRITZ-GOEPPINGER FOR FRANCEINFO)

Wednesday October 13. When I arrive at the Palace, the signs of autumn, firmly established, remind me of how fleeting the month of September has been. From the apprehension of a trial that we were all waiting for, to the complete and entire occupation of our daily lives by it, we are leaning towards the memory of the victims. Today is October 13 and a month separates us from November 13, the date of the commemoration of the attacks.

Right after he drops off, I photograph Thomas in the same place as usual. He poses with his hands in his pockets, his gaze calm. On his sweatshirt a “Queens” throne in reference to the group Queens of The Stone Age, whose founder also participated in the creation of the Eagles of Death Metal. Seeing it, I realize how much we all share the same passions, the same love for groups that make us vibrate on Friday nights in concert, like at home with friends.





Like many civil parties who testify, Thomas expresses a deep guilt for having survived. This guilt is the second element in the daily landscape of the victims. How to live with the memory of deceased people? At the bar, a large part of the depositors apologize for having survived the attack, apologize for having made such or such a gesture that evening, almost apologize for being there. In the weeks that followed the 13th, the images of the attack followed me everywhere. Speaking in my nightmares and inviting myself to dinners with friends. Why me ? Why not me ? Guilt and loneliness follow one after the other, and it all mixes up. I remember learning about what is commonly known as “survivor guilt” from reading an article about it and finally realizing that I was not the only one. What was so different from the people who died on November 13? What was I so different from the people I saw before leaving the Bataclan? The daily life of the victims is punctuated by several great existential rifts. These questions that have haunted us so far have finally found a place to exist outside of us: the trial. I leave the courtroom for a few moments and as I open the door to sit down, the voice of a victim says: “Live life”.

Today, guilt still has a lot of room in our lives and will undoubtedly have a lot in the future. Loneliness is there too, but the presence of allies and friends on the Île de la Cité allows us to hold on and somehow keep moving forward.

I leave the Palace around 5 pm after writing this post. As I wrote, I thought of the people who take the time to read my words every day and who support me. I would just like to say a word to you, so simple and yet full of meaning: thank you.