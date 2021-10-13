the director of the shocking documentary on Claude François recounts the pressures of the singer’s family

François Pomès, the director of the documentary The Hidden Face of Claude François, broadcast this Monday, October 11 on RMC Story, admits to having been pressured by the singer’s sons.
The wrath of the François clan… This Monday, October 11, RMC Story hit hard by broadcasting The Hidden Face of Claude François. A shocking documentary, highlighting the many relationships that the star singer would have had with underage fans. An investigation which appeared a few years after a first documentary, at the time broadcast on Paris Première, and revealed the existence of a woman, Julie, a hidden girl and fruit of the singer’s love and a young girl named Fabienne, who was not then 14 years old. François Pomès, who directed the 2021 film, confides in the pressures he was under when the descendants of the star of the song, discovered the subject of his work.
“We don’t want to add fuel to the fire“
Asked in Evening Mag, the director, who explains having come into contact with Julie, the hidden daughter of Claude François, first assures: “We did not expect more complex stories, namely that he had intimate relations with many teenage girls who followed him. We knew he was a runner, but not at this point. The system was well organized allowing fans to go and see him in private, for sex.“François Pomès recalls that he did not count”re-judge facts dating from the 70s“, in his documentary, justifying that”morality did not repress his behavior at the time“and specifying its approach:”We don’t want to add fuel to the fire, we checked everything, we wanted a purely factual document. We questioned the fans, close collaborators“. But those close to Claude François were not for all that delighted that such an investigation was born.
“Pressure was exerted, via the François clan“
François Pomès then told the Belgian magazine: “Very quickly, when the two sons learned that he was being prepared, they used the most efficient channel at the moment, social networks, to denounce our investigation, asking fans to publicly lynch us, disclosing our contact details, so no one talks or participates. This omerta motivated us as journalists. Some truths are awkward to hear“, he confides, revealing more precisely the pitfalls that had to be overcome to make the documentary:”We feared two things: a summary, and withdrawal of witnesses. Pressure was exerted, via the François clan. A few days before the broadcast, we feared. We don’t want a bad buzz. This film is a reflection on Claude François and the others and on the 70s“, he concluded.