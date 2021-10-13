the early summary of episode 1034 of Wednesday, October 13

Wednesday October 13 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will celebrate a wedding at Christmas and see a lawyer arrive as well as an attractive photographer… Damien (Adrien Rob reveals his astonishing coincidence between his life and that of his character) confirms to Martin, Sara and Georges that the samples taken by the police scientist at Dimitri’s home gave nothing. Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations on the continuation of the intrigue) and Sara continue to be opposed on the subject of the visions of Victoire. Martin (Franck Monsigny could have played another character) has no choice and is forced to release Dimitri (Antoine Ferey).

Will Noor leave the roommate?

The atmosphere is tense between Noor and Gabriel. He apologizes to her for getting angry with her on housewarming night. But Noor can no longer take his manic side which oppresses him. "I'm sorry but I didn't think we would be so incompatible", annoys the young woman while Gabriel mechanically picks up crumbs that she dropped on the table. Gabriel is worried that she wants to leave the roommate. Charlie tries to reassure him with his usual awkwardness Amused by Gabriel's distress, she titillates him about his true relationship with Noor, but he claims they are just pals. Charlie has a plan to help Gabriel appear less stuck.

Will Jack dare to reveal to Maud that he is gay?

Maud confides to her mother and her sister that she thinks Jack has been avoiding her since she kissed him. Her mother advises her, either to go to the end of her story, or to move on to the next one. "You can't make someone love you, Raphaëlle said softly to her, it must be obvious, natural". Maud has lost all self-confidence. Camille advises her to talk to Jack before giving up all hope. Despite her fear, Maud dares to approach Jack while he is talking with her sister, but he avoids her. Lizzie advises her brother to tell Maud the truth, but he's afraid to say he's gay. He finally talks to the girl, but he's awkward and Maud reacts wrong.





Victoire breaks up with Georges and moves in with Samuel

Sandrine and Victoire are walking together when they cross paths with Judith and Noah. When Judith hugs Victoire, she has a vision when she sees the young man. After they leave, Victoire has a panic attack. Later, Victoire tells Sara what happened. Georges reproaches Victoire for accusing the whole world. "It doesn't help us, we waste a lot of time with your bullshit", he said. Furious, Victoire storms off from the police station. He catches up to her and apologizes to her. But Victoire does not have the expected reaction…"Georges, it doesn't work anymore between us", she said. Georges realizes that she is breaking up with him. Victoire tells him that she needs time alone to think. A few hours later, she arrives with her suitcase at Samuel and Alma.

Roxane risks her life to escape

Roxane manages to scratch the ground and retrieve a stone that she hides under the mattress in the room where she is held prisoner. When her jailer drops her food, she claims the chain hurts her ankle. He bends down and she tries to knock him out but he's faster and he gives her a big slap that knocks her down. Meanwhile, Sara is worried. Samuel takes the tension of Victoire, who still feels feverish. She tells him about the latest events. Alma watches them and cannot help but notice that Samuel is very caring towards Victoire. Which does not please her but she hides her jealousy.

Gabriel surprises Noor

Judith and Noor have a drink at the Spoon. They’ve heard that the cafe has strip parties and can’t wait to see it. The light goes down and a dancer in a sequined red dress and pumps arrives on the floor. In fact, it is about Gabriel who disguised himself as a woman. The effect is successful, Noor, Judith and Charlie are hilarious. Judith tells Noor that she noticed how she and Gabriel look at each other. She tells him it’s nonsense. Gabriel is reassured to no longer pass for the sucker guy of the roommate. Charlie takes advantage of the evening to say a few words to Noor and sees that she is glancing at Gabriel.

Victoire accuses Noah of kidnapping!

Alma, Victoire and Samuel are having dinner when there is a knock on the door. This is Sara, who came to speak to Victoire about the investigation. She discovered that Émilie worked in a seafood restaurant in Sète, which had been delivered weekly for years by… Noah Josse! Sara and Victoire are now convinced that the visions that the doctor has had since her transplant are correct. Noah knew Emilie well, and Victoire is sure he was the one who kidnapped her!