The European Union’s recipes to counter the soaring energy prices

How to cushion the social impact of soaring energy prices? Brussels unveils, Wednesday, October 13, an arsenal of temporary measures from which the Twenty-Seven can draw, and avenues for reform, but refuses to sacrifice its environmental ambitions.

As gas prices have soared to historic highs, driving electricity prices and threatening to derail economic recovery, European Commission ‘toolbox’ will offer recipes to ease consumer bills .

Brussels will encourage states to lower heavy taxes on energy and redistribute the benefits of rising prices to the most disadvantaged, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said on Monday.

In addition to the decisions already adopted by several governments (tax cuts, energy vouchers, targeted aid to the poorest), the Commission will give “The possibility of also lowering VAT”, he said. It must also present more ambitious lines of reform, examined at the European summit on 21 and 22 October.

Strategic reserve

Paris wishes to revise the rules of the common electricity market, in particular the fixing of prices, considered too dependent on the prices of fossil fuels. Madrid offers “Group purchases” gas, and Athens, a “Transitional fund” absorbing price increases. But other countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands, warn of “Extreme measures”, arguing that this is a temporary situation.

“We have a well-functioning electricity market, allowing us to have very competitive prices for two decades. Interfering would be very dangerous, it could destroy all confidence in the market ”, warns Luxembourg’s regional planning and energy minister, Claude Turmes. Instead, he proposes to use an amendment to a gas directive in December to combat speculation.

Faced with divided states, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke of the project of a “Strategic reserve” of gas, as demanded in particular by Spain. In the immediate future, European gas stocks, at 76% of capacity against 90% on average over the past decade, are “Tense” corn “Adequate to cover winter needs”, assured Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. The Bruegel Institute warns, however, against “Shortages” if “These low stocks are poorly managed”.





Importantly, Ursula von der Leyen said she was willing to examine price formation and increase the “Transparency” of the market. “We must look at the possibility of decoupling the prices of electricity and those of gas, because we have [dans l’UE] cheaper energies, for example renewables ”, she underlined, without mentioning nuclear power.

The nuclear debate relaunched

The gas price crisis has revived the debate on nuclear power, a cheaper and carbon-free energy whose merits Paris praises but which is criticized by several states, Germany in the lead. Some, like the Hungarian sovereignist leader Viktor Orban, have taken advantage of the soaring prices to attack the EU’s “Green Deal” aimed at reducing its carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, and the carbon market. CO 2 where energy suppliers have to pay “pollution rights”.

A speech refuted by the Commission, worries that the crisis endangers its climate ambitions, which go through the gradual increase in fossil fuels. “Only a fifth of the current price increase can be attributed to the increase in the carbon market, the rest comes from supply shortages”, said Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the Commission.

In front of MEPs, he called for accelerating the transition to renewables: “If we had adopted this green pact five years earlier, we would have been much less dependent on natural gas” he stressed.

But for lack of“Clearer government commitments” by financing essential infrastructure and ensuring a high carbon price, “Investors will remain reluctant to switch to renewables”, warn experts from the Bruegel Institute.

