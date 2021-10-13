The finalists of Femina 2021

The Femina jury unveiled its finalists on Wednesday, October 13.

The 100% female jury reduced its list of French novels to 5 titles. They notably eliminated Christine Angot (The trip to the east, Flammarion) and Nathacha Appanah (Nothing belongs to you, Gallimard) or Abel Quentin (Etampe’s indicators, the Observatory) to keep Nina Bouraoui (Satisfaction, JC Lattès) and Thomas B. Reverdy (Climax, Flammarion), both absent from the other selections of the autumn grand prix.

On the foreign side, the ladies of Femina keep the young editor of Bloomsbury, Daniel Loedel (Argentinian Hades, La Croisée) alongside veterans such as Leonardo Padura (Dust in the wind, Métailié) or Joyce Maynard (Where happy people lived, Philippe Rey).

Finally, in the trials category, Frédéric Gros remains on this list and that of Renaudot with Shame is not a revolutionary feeling (Albin Michel).

The proclamation of Femina will take place on October 25 at the Musée Histoire de Paris – Carnavalet.

5 French novels





Nina BOURAOUI, Satisfaction, Jean-Claude Lattès

Jean-Baptiste DEL AMO, The son of the man, Gallimard

Clara DUPONT-MONOD, Adapt, Stock

Thomas B. REVERDY, Climax, Flammarion

Mohamed Mbougar SARR, The most secret memory of men, Philippe Rey

5 foreign novels

Ahmet ALTAN, Mrs Hayat translated by Julien Lapeyre from Cabanes, Actes Sud

Jan CARSON, Fire throwers translated by Dominique Goy-Blanquet, Sabine Wespieser

Daniel LOEDEL, Hades, argentina translated from English by David Fauquemberg, La Croisée

Joyce MAYNARD, Where happy people lived translated by Florence Lévy-Paoloni, Philippe Rey

Leonardo PADURA, Dust in the wind translated by René Solis, Métailié

5 tries