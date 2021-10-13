The footballer Lucas Hernandez targeted by an imprisonment order by the Spanish justice

The Spanish justice ordered Wednesday October 13 the imprisonment of the French international defender of Bayern Munich Lucas Hernandez for not having respected a measure of expulsion imposed after a fight with his companion, announced the higher court of justice of Madrid.

Lucas Hernandez, 2018 world champion and winner of the League of Nations with the Blues on Sunday against Spain (2-1), will have to appear on October 19 before a court in Madrid so that the imprisonment order is notified to him , announced this court in a press release.

After this hearing, he will have ten days to enter “Voluntarily” in prison. But, according to the court, the former Atlético Madrid defender has already appealed the decision and could avoid jail if his appeal is accepted. In Spain, prison sentences of less than two years are generally not applied unless it is a recidivism, in which case incarceration is required even if the sentence is very short.

First conviction in 2017

The first conviction of Lucas Hernandez in this case dates back to February 2017. The defender was then sentenced, like his partner, to thirty-one days of community service and to a deportation and ban on come into contact for six months for mutual domestic violence.





Barely four months later, the player and his partner were arrested at Madrid-Barajas airport on their return from vacation. The footballer had been detained for a few hours in police custody by the police for not having respected the removal measure imposed in 2017, before being released.

Tried for non-compliance with the expulsion measure, he was sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison. His partner, however, had not been arrested at the airport, because the deportation order had not yet been officially notified to her at that time. So she was not at fault.

