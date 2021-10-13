The “France 2030” plan will create “45 billion euros in additional wealth”, according to Bruno Le Maire

The plan presented on Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron “will also create tens of thousands of jobs,” says the Minister of the Economy.

Presented Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron, the investment plan “France 2030“, Totaling 30 billion euros, will have significant benefits for the French economy, according to Bruno Le Maire. In an interview with Parisian this Wednesday, the Minister of the Economy affirms that he will create “45 billion euros in additional wealth“By 2030. Because”each euro invested in this plan will bring in 1.50 euro of additional wealth», He assesses.

The plan, articulated around ten objectives and devoted to fields as varied as nuclear, green hydrogen or bio-drugs, “will also create tens of thousands of jobs“, Affirms Bruno Le Maire,”even if we cannot quantify it precisely“. “This will also make it possible to train and qualify employees in new professions.“, He adds, citing cybersecurity, artificial intelligence or nuclear.

The deficit trajectory unchanged

The tenant of Bercy also gave details on the distribution of these 30 billion euros. “50% of funding will go to new players, start-ups, SMEs, medium-sized companies“, did he declare. “We have economic champions of whom we are proud, but we do not want a situation rent.“

To those who are worried about a widening of the debt caused by this plan, which is in addition to the recovery plan of 100 billion euros, Bruno Le Maire wants to be reassuring. “This does not change the trajectory we have set for ourselves, to go back below the 3% public deficit in 2027 to reduce the debtHe swears. In 2021, it should reach 8.4% of GDP, according to Bercy forecasts. To meet this drastic reduction target, the Minister of the Economy deems necessary “structural reforms such as unemployment insurance and pensions, new budgetary rules and also cuts in operating expenses“.

