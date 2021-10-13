The game at the foot of Hugo Lloris, French “little delay” heralding a sacred renewal?

A long ordeal, a saving leap and great happiness. Sunday, against Spain, Hugo Lloris had an evening with the air of a roller coaster. If he ended up, as in Moscow in 2018, by lifting the trophy after decisive parades, he will first have inspired fear and created shivers down the backs of French supporters with each release at the foot. A figure confirms the visual impression: against La Roja, the tricolor goalkeeper only succeeded 47% of his passes (17/36) against 86% to his counterpart Unai Simon.

Often singled out, the game at the foot of Lloris was not so catastrophic on Sunday according to Christophe Lollichon, Chelsea goalkeeper coach. : “He didn’t take a lot of risks, he explains. On balls where the pressure was medium, he did not try to play short. He has a very good left foot when he is in comfort. Under pressure, he has the intelligence not to take risks. He also did not always have the solutions to play short, it’s part of what is set up in the France team where we do not deviate much to give him a solution to keep the ball.“.

“We know the qualities of Lloris, adds Christophe Revel, LOSC goalkeeper coach. Today, it is useless to develop on his kicking game or his aerial game because he is 34 or 35 years old and he will end his career like that. He is the holder, he won titles with the France team, we must take him as he is“. In other words, do not expect the world champion to revolutionize his game.”He plays in Blue like he plays in Tottenham“, specifies Lollichon, implying that the style of play of the two teams is not necessarily based on an extensive use of their goalkeeper in eleventh field player. A tendency however against the direction of the recent evolution of the position.

Barthez or Landreau, formidable exceptions?

“The evolution of the game means that more and more of the goalkeepers are being asked, traces the former mentor of Petr Cech. It was initiated by the Dutch first with Ajax, who liked to use goalkeepers in the game. Afterwards Spain took over and Guardiola’s influence in Germany made them there. also interested“. And in France ? “Without knowing all the specificities of training centers in France concerning the work around goalkeepers, from what I see in competition, I have the impression that we are a little behind, Lollichon continues. We understood the evolution of the position but I find that we still consider the goalkeeper as only a goalkeeper but not as a player who also has two feet“.

But, I promise, things are about to change. Because if the awareness may have been late, it really took place. “The advance over the last ten years on the game at the foot of goalkeepers is truly exceptional, rewinds Christophe Revel, in particular passed by Lorient or OL. Today, I have the impression that the goalkeepers are more comfortable. An 18, 19 year old goalkeeper who appears in a pro squad without having a quality kicking game will be in big trouble or will be sidelined immediately. Today, I can not imagine that a goalkeeper who comes out of training at 18 not be able to play right foot, left foot, on the ground or in the air at 25 meters. It’s impossible“.

Historically, Fabien Barthez or Mickaël Landreau appear almost like UFOs in the middle of typical French profiles. Cadors of the post who have been able to count on a love of the game perhaps more developed than among others in the same generation. “For having known Mickaël and participated in his training, it’s the same as Fabien Barthez, explains Lollichon. These two guys, they loved to play. The more time they could spend in possession games, the happier they were. A boy like Landreau, he could almost play in the field. Maybe not in all positions but we were pushing, in training, for our goalkeepers to participate in possession games to accentuate that“.

Fabien Barthez, everything in control in 2002

Maignan and Meslier, it’s promising

Now this is almost the norm in all professional clubs. Result: the profiles that emerge are much more attractive on this criterion. “If we take the French goalkeepers who exercise: Benoît Costil has a very good kicking game, he could be a field player. Leca has a good kicking game too, with a good reading of situations. Bernardoni, Nardi, Lafont are goalkeepers who are not necessarily field players but who rarely make serious technical faults. Gallon in Troyes has a great kicking game too, enumerates Revel before looking at the designated successor of Lloris in Blue. Maignan has a fairly exceptional right foot, left foot, short game and very long game.“.





An analysis shared by his coach at AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, charmed by the variety of the game at the foot of the former Lille: “Today, many adversaries come to seek us high and one against one. We have to read the spaces to hurt. With Mike, we have that possibility. He has a long power and precise raise, have you seen what he can do? He must be good at reading situations, but his kicking game is definitely an advantage for us“. All that now seems to be lacking in a Steve Mandanda to recover his starting place at OM.

Going further, the two men are unanimous on one subject: the identity of the next French crack in this game sector. “The benchmark that arrives in the kicking game is Ilan Meslier, believes Revel, who started it pro in Lorient with… Landreau before seeing it explode in Leeds. I had him in Lorient: he is a goalkeeper above all, but with a technical mastery of the game at the foot of a very high level“.”To be honest with you, I wanted to take it to Chelsea, reveals Lollichon. The first time I saw him play, I saw a libero. It was requested by the club and I loved it straight away. He arrived in Leeds, it’s good with Bielsa. Last year, in the kicking game, it was huge. Why ? Because he likes to play but also because he has solutions. With his huge left foot, everything interacts for him to be a successful goalkeeper“.

If you look at Ederson’s latest European posters …

So, tomorrow, will the French doormen all have this appetite for the game and its facilities with the ball at the foot? Not sure. “We cannot speak of a French school because we would need to have a national philosophy on the subject and this is not the case today., says Revel. The profiles of goalkeepers are not unique, so to speak of a French school is too pronounced. But a common idea really exists: to ensure that the goalkeeper is no longer a handicap when playing kicking.“.

Lollichon and Revel thus strive on a daily basis to systematize the presence of the guards in the conservation exercises, the only way to fluidify the relationship with the game of the doormen. “It is not during specific training that we advance a goalkeeper at the foot, believes the goalkeeper coach at Chelsea. And I’m fighting, already where I am, for that. Specifically, we can do, as Lloris does, exercises where you have to swing a ball at 40m, play in two touches to knock down … But the best way to advance your relationship with the ball, the best way to manage the pressure, c t is to be at the heart of conservation games. Unfortunately, many educators or coaches find it difficult to take the plunge because they consider that putting goalies in these games lowers the technical level, which is monumental bullshit.“.

Without denaturing their foal. Basically, the Lloris match on Sunday, rewarded with a 6.5 / 10 in our columns, is symbolic of a quality that necessarily exceeds all the others: nothing beats a goalkeeper able to get out of the parade at the right time. “Above all, the goalkeeper must not become more a field player than a goalkeeper, Revel warns. This is the risk to be avoided. Ederson at City: his game is frankly exceptional. But if you look at his last two or three big European posters, he hasn’t been a great keeper. Unlike Keylor Navas who does not have an exceptional kicking game but who was also exceptional.“.

