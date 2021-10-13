the government launches a new device to encourage the elderly to immunization

The idea is to act at the level of the departments by deploying, among other things, mobile teams to vaccinate at home.

The vaccination figures for the elderly are high, but not yet sufficient. According to the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, to date, 87% of individuals aged 80 and over have received at least a first dose of vaccine, ie 3.6 million people. Conversely, 13% of this same age group, or 560,000 people, have not received any dose of vaccine.

However, in recent weeks, the executive has put in place several measures to encourage those 80 and over to be vaccinated, including sending letters, invitations for an injection with a schedule, a place and a voucher. free transport. An initiative that convinced only 15% of the target.





Action at the level of departments

So, to go further, Olivier Véran’s ministry, as well as that of the Interior, decided to send a letter to the prefects and ARS in order to speed things up. This new system, with the leitmotif “Let’s vaccinate our seniors”, consists of focusing on the departmental level, in collaboration with local authorities and the support of registers of isolated people.

A number will also be created to facilitate home vaccination and mobile teams are currently being set up for this purpose. Finally, the authorities hope to take advantage of the annual flu vaccination, the campaign of which should begin in two weeks, since according to official figures, 30% of those 80 and over who are not vaccinated have indeed been against the flu. influenza in previous years.