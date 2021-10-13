The government wants to ensure the possibility of maintaining the health pass until July 31, 2022

Posted on Oct. 13, 2021, 2:41 p.m.Updated Oct 13, 2021, 4:39 PM

A date is now fixed. The government, which follows the opinion of the Scientific Council, will propose to Parliament to extend the regime for exiting the state of health emergency until July 31, 2022, in order to span the presidential and legislative campaigns during which Parliament will not be sitting. This would make it possible in particular to extend epidemic control measures, such as the health pass.

The bill also provides that the government can restore the state of health emergency, which allows for the imposition of stronger restrictions, by decree taken by the Council of Ministers. This state of health emergency could then only last a month and would require an act of Parliament to be extended beyond. The state of health emergency would only be extended now only in Guyana, where the epidemic is still raging, until December 31.





The health pass beyond November 15

For the time being, if the epidemic situation continues to improve, “we will be able to adapt the health pass in the coming weeks, or even suspend it completely,” he reassured.

However, wants to reassure the government, this law does not mean that the health pass will apply until that date. The executive wants to “keep in his pocket” the ability to restore the state of health emergency or the health pass if necessary, while there is “a significant risk of resumption of the epidemic”, according to Gabriel Attal.

In an opinion, the Health Council had advised the implementation of relaxation of the health pass after November 15 if the improvement of the epidemic was confirmed, but initially only covering places where the risk of contamination is lower. . As it stands, the sanitary pass is only authorized by law until November 15. Its extension therefore requires the consent of Parliament.

In addition, the government bill also intends to strengthen the fight against fraud in the health pass. The creation and provision of fake health passes will be sanctioned more severely. Vaccination contraindication certificates can also be checked by Health Insurance, as are vaccination certificates.