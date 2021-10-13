The Hinokami Chronicles by jeuxvideo.com

The Demon Slayer saga never ceases to be talked about. After having seduced fans of manga and anime, it is the turn of video game players to see the phenomenon coming from the Weekly Shōnen Jump of the Shūeisha melt down on them. Is the fighting game Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles an adaptation to live up to the legend of the demon slayers?

Blood relationship

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles situates its action during the Taisho era in an alternative Japan in the process of industrialization. This so-called “great justice” period from July 1912 to December 1926 covers the reign of the emperor of the same name. It is in this context that we meet a young charcoal seller – Tanjiro Kamado – who, one gloomy winter day, discovers the bloody massacre of his family by a demon. The only survivor, but transformed into a demonic creature, her younger sister Nezuko still shows some traces of humanity. Determined to find a cure for the evil that is eating away at her, our hero sets out on the path of the Demon Slayers.

The Story Mode covers the first 69 chapters of the manga for a total of 7-8 hours of playtime, and ends with the Infinity Train arc recently adapted into an animated film. The fans were entitled to expect a staging worthy of that proposed by the ufotable animation studios, and the disappointment is up to the expectations placed in this video game adaptation. Too rarely, the story manages to find this sense of epic and excessiveness specific to the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado, except for the sequences taken directly from the anime.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles comes to stammer out its tale. The latter is structured around a succession of exhibition sketches too often bland and static, and flashbacks extracted from the main plot with the result of a disjointed scenario. The sluggish introduction is like a staging without surprise, without imagination, which is content to create a bond between the phases of gameplay without ever tackling its subject head-on. The rhythm is here the first victim of the choices made by the Japanese studios. Several sequences are certainly striking, but are far too sparse to maintain the interest of this story mode which had all the cards in hand to succeed, without achieving it.

Boss fights, specifically designed to challenge the hero, occasionally bring that little spark that can ignite the hearts of players, and set the story ablaze. However, the staging here also blows hot and cold. Even worse, the shonen spirit needs a dose of challenge to exist, a challenge absent most of the time. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles takes on the air of a health course before suddenly doing an about-face in a final chapter that seems to want to compensate. This peak of difficulty that swears with the rest of the single player campaign remains an enigma.

The breath of fan service

CyberConnect2 speaks above all to fans of the saga, and in this area the Japanese studios provide the essential. The anime’s distinctive tone and humor are faithfully transcribed into the game. Some characters are so irritating as always, and the integration of official Japanese and English voices greatly contribute to making the game Demon Slayer a faithful adaptation. However, the Story mode is primarily aimed at connoisseurs, and can sometimes leave neophytes on the side of the road through ellipses and narrative back and forth which confuse the whole. Note that the title is fully subtitled in French for optimal playing comfort.

The roster of combatants is not to be outdone. No less than eleven slayers, not to mention several alternative versions, six in number, cross swords in the heart of a dozen arenas featuring the iconic locations of the franchise. It may not seem like much from a purely monetary point of view, but in reality, each character is faithfully transposed to the screen, and presents a panel of movements that belong only to him. Fighters, arenas but also the different outfits, cult lines, music, images, etc. are unlocked by exploring the different semi-open areas that punctuate Story mode.

The reason for these phases of the game is to collect Kimetsu points and complete various secondary objectives with the goal of obtaining 100% of the rewards built into the title. Playfully speaking, Exploring and completing Special Missions is of little interest, and the same goes for Training Mode. These series of challenges are only used to collect more and more points, synonymous with often secondary content. Nevertheless, the opportunity to practice in front of an artificial intelligence allows you to perfect your technique, and to better understand our favorite slayers. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles ultimately remain furiously classic in what it offers.

The path of the saber

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles inherits CyberConnect2’s know-how in terms of video game fighting, and is openly inspired by previous productions of Japanese studios, the Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series in mind. We are in the presence of a 3D fighting game in closed arenas in which intense 2 versus 2 takes place. Indeed, players are invited to select a main fighter and a support, even if it is quite possible to alternate between them in the middle of a fight. In fact, this alternation turns out to be anecdotal, the two elected representatives sharing the same health gauges, etc.

Japanese studios are working to make the experience accessible to all by focusing on an “arcade” approach to the fighting game. The result is intense clashes that favor the big show to the detriment of pure technique. Between quick attacks, guards, dodges, parries and other throws, the players will not be disoriented by this general public vision of the fight which has for main objective to entertain. We must recognize in CyberConnect2 a certain talent for transcribing the specificities of an anime, and in this case those of Demon Slayer, with the controller in hand.





The concept of breath or that of Awakening are perfectly integrated examples. In addition, the call for support, the use of an ultimate power or the real-time management of the different gauges – technical and special – are all strategic choices to be made in the middle of the fight without making it too complex. the gameplay. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is aimed at the greatest number, and on this point the title is a success. Nevertheless, a fighting game is also judged on its multiplayer which is here an act of presence. It is armed with the expected features without really standing out from the competition.

Versus mode may be suitable above all for lovers of evenings “sofa” with friends on a title easy to learn and whose aura goes beyond the simple sphere of initiates to Demon Slayer. Between practice as well as online matches (classified or not) and offline, The Hinokami Chronicles promises a few hours of war battles ahead, especially if you want to rise to the top of the Demon Slayers. In writing, we would appreciate a four player team mode in real 2 versus 2.

Anime love

The Hinokami Chronicles takes over and rightly the artistic direction of the anime. The “manga” type visuals painted by CyberConnect2 artists honor those produced by ufotable animation studios for the animated series, then the film. The characters in particular are modeled and animated in combat with care. The pyrotechnic effects follow a similar path, and explode on the screen with a thousand fires to the point of making the action difficult to read at times, especially in multiplayer. In a fighting game, the lack of readability can quickly become a burden to bear. Fortunately, this technical problem is discreet in Story mode.

For the rest, this adaptation of Demon Slayer struggles to convince. Developed under the Unreal Engine, the title displays unconvincing environments, not to say poor, and animates without forcing the characters during the exploration phases. It is not uncommon to come across unappealing textures and overly rigid animations. Aware that the fluidity of the experience is the key to success, CyberConnect2 offers a performance mode at 60 frames per second on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Unfortunately, eighth-gen consoles have to make do with good ol ’30fps.

Conclusion



Strong points A story mode respectful of the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado

A tone and humor inherited from the animated series

Original voices in Japanese (and English), and French subtitles (VOSTFR)

A quality roster of fighters (11 + 6 alternative versions)

Lots of content to unlock (outfits, lines, music, etc.)

Instantly fun fights that are faithful to the main principles of the saga

Artistic direction “manga” and character design

Lightning visual effects

Side modes and multiplayer Weak points A bland staging and a rambling narration

Too little epic boss fights

The peak of difficulty of the last chapter of the story mode

Exploration phases of little interest

Clashes sometimes messy and difficult to read

A technical achievement far from current standards

A versus mode without surprises

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles … This is what a fan can expect from a manga adaptation in 2021, that is to say a fighting game accessible and pleasant to take in hand, but too rarely at the same time. height of the original material. The fan service is without great surprise at the rendezvous. The confrontations underlined by visual effects of any beauty do honor to the sequences passed to the posterity of the animated series. However, the lack of creativity in everything related to staging transforms a supposedly epic and touching Story mode into a simple succession of fights interspersed with exploration phases of no real interest. As for multiplayer, Versus mode is content to show presence. Ultimately, the title of CyberConnect2 is to advise fans, and only fans of the work of Koyoharu Gotōge.