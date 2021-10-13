The iconic Zeppelin speaker from Bowers & Wilkins is back!

3

Standing the test of time and fashions, the venerable Zeppelin continues to evolve. The wireless speaker from B&W returns in a fourth modernized version, both more versatile and more efficient than its predecessors.

Initially launched in 2008, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin has long remained one of the benchmarks in the wireless speaker industry. First marketed to ride the iPod wave, the speaker ended up abandoning its dock to fully focus on its wireless vocation by adding Bluetooth to the network connection via wifi / RJ45. It then took several years of development to see the birth of this new Zeppelin cuvée 2021, which intends to regain its status.

The Zeppelin speaker can be placed on its stand or hung directly on the wall using a wall bracket (not supplied with the speaker). © Bowers & Wilkins

To do this, Bowers & Wilkins has drastically expanded the connected possibilities of its iconic speaker by copying a large part of its work carried out on its range of Formation speakers: the Zeppelin 2021 will therefore have access to streaming / web radio services and to multiple personalization parameters via the Bowers & Wilkins Music application in its latest version, and will be able to play 24-bit audio streams thanks to its integrated DAC, notably from compatible services (Deezer Hi-Fi, Tidal, Qobuz, etc.). AirPlay 2 is also making its arrival, which will allow users of the first hour to benefit from the integrated Multiroom functionality while awaiting the integration of the Zeppelin into the Bowers & Wilkins multiroom in 2022. Connection via Bluetooth obviously remains at program, this time with support for the AptX Adaptive codec.



Several control knobs have been added to the top of the enclosure. © Bowers & Wilkins

And it does not stop there, since the British manufacturer has decided to make its connected speaker an equally “intelligent” speaker by adding a microphone system and advanced compatibility with the Amazon Alexa assistant. On the other hand, we note a regression in terms of wired connectivity since no input, analog or digital, is offered on this Zeppelin 2021 (the USB-C port is only used for maintenance of the speaker). There are very few changes in design, apart from the appearance of a large removable metal stand and a subtle light strip under the speaker (dimmable and deactivatable).