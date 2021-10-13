The Lakers’ Big Three reunited for the first time, it means that the recovery is approaching

Very early night in the NBA with only two games on the program, and if in Washington the Raptors had decided to leave a few executives to rest, in Los Angeles we were finally able to see the entire Lakers roster, well almost. We take stock of what not to miss tonight and move on, because we have a very, very, very big day planned.

# The results of the night

# What you must remember

Visiting the capital, the Raptors had chosen to leave OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam to rest, which allowed Malachi Flynn to preheat a little more and… Sam Dekker, yes yes the human Shaqtin, to pass nose to the window.

Wizards side Kyle Kuzma seems in better shape than ever and should therefore slam a 3/17 in the next game, his two former teammates of the Lakers also seem in the rhythm but not Bradley Beal, who gave us this night of a delicious 1 / 11 shooting.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were on the field in the jump ball, accompanied by Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo came off the bench. We counted, that’s about 857 All-Star stars.

But the Lakers lost their fifth game in as many outings against the Warriors yet deprived of Stephen Curry.

# Some images to brighten up your day

Trez throws it DOWN… all tied up with 6 minutes left on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/5DVQRpghAF – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

Clutch And-1.

13 PTS in the 4th. Malachi Flynn getting it done late in the @Raptors win. #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/907gYTLE2Z – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

Malachi Flynn & Sam Dekker power the @Raptors comeback!@malachiflynn: 13 in 4Q (22 in game)@dekker: 12 in 4Q (18 in game, 7-10 FGM) pic.twitter.com/F3tFtrKmmM – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

3 straight Bron buckets on TNT! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fZKNlAQPO8 – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

Jordan Poole’s 3-level scoring on display 🔥@warriors battling back on TNT pic.twitter.com/Qcd4KjrplA – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

Iguodala behind-the-back.

Poole hesi and hammer. Fun one in LA .. 4Q underway on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/stQ3c1Q5Ik – NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2021

# The Top 10 of the night

To find by clicking on this magic link ASAP

# Tonight’s program

11 p.m .: Suns – Blazers

12:30 am: Hornets – Mavericks

1h: Pacers – Grizzlies

1h: Magic – Celtics

1h30: Knicks – Pistons

2h: Thunder – Nuggets

3h: Jazz – Bucks

We do it again this evening and early for the antepenultimate evening of pre-season, before a well-deserved weekend which will introduce the real beginning of serious things. Until then? Take care of yourself, capitalize on your hours of sleep, we will all need it.