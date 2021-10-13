More

    The Lakers’ Big Three reunited for the first time, it means that the recovery is approaching

    Very early night in the NBA with only two games on the program, and if in Washington the Raptors had decided to leave a few executives to rest, in Los Angeles we were finally able to see the entire Lakers roster, well almost. We take stock of what not to miss tonight and move on, because we have a very, very, very big day planned.

    # The results of the night

    # What you must remember

    • Visiting the capital, the Raptors had chosen to leave OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam to rest, which allowed Malachi Flynn to preheat a little more and… Sam Dekker, yes yes the human Shaqtin, to pass nose to the window.
    • Wizards side Kyle Kuzma seems in better shape than ever and should therefore slam a 3/17 in the next game, his two former teammates of the Lakers also seem in the rhythm but not Bradley Beal, who gave us this night of a delicious 1 / 11 shooting.
    • LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were on the field in the jump ball, accompanied by Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo came off the bench. We counted, that’s about 857 All-Star stars.
    • But the Lakers lost their fifth game in as many outings against the Warriors yet deprived of Stephen Curry.

    # Some images to brighten up your day

    # The Top 10 of the night

    • To find by clicking on this magic link ASAP

    # Tonight’s program

    • 11 p.m .: Suns – Blazers
    • 12:30 am: Hornets – Mavericks
    • 1h: Pacers – Grizzlies
    • 1h: Magic – Celtics
    • 1h30: Knicks – Pistons
    • 2h: Thunder – Nuggets
    • 3h: Jazz – Bucks

    We do it again this evening and early for the antepenultimate evening of pre-season, before a well-deserved weekend which will introduce the real beginning of serious things. Until then? Take care of yourself, capitalize on your hours of sleep, we will all need it.


