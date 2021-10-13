The Lakers lose with their Big Three, Beal on the street …

The results of the night in the NBA preseason

Raptors @ Wizards: 113-108

Warriors @ Lakers: 99-111

The Lakers received 0/5!

– A catastrophic preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers! In 5 matches, the Californians have recorded 5 defeats! Including the last against the Golden State Warriors (99-111) who nevertheless evolved without Stephen curry, Draymond green, Klay thompson, James wiseman or Jonathan kuminga. Conversely, the Angelenos aligned, for the first time, their Big Three …

Individually, Lebron james (17 points) and Anthony davis (20 points) were quite correct. For his part, Russell westbrook (10 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists) still had a very big waste: 3/9 on shots and 5 lost balls.

But with the exception of the rookie Austin reaves (10 points) and Rajon Rondo (6 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists), the other Lakers struggled to have a positive impact. Not really a good sign before the start of the season …

Opposite, we will remember the beautiful contribution at the end of the benchOtto Porter Jr (16 points). But also the real confirmation of the potential of Jordan poole (18 points in 19 minutes). The 22-year-old talent is gaining momentum and has a real card to play in the Dub rotation.

Jordan Poole was in his bag 😯 pic.twitter.com/PhKk9lV9ck – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2021

The NBA season in 30 burning questions

– The Lakers still made the show on this part. Able to hurt very badly on quick transitions, the Angelenos can also count on the return of the Rondo-Davis connection. The leader regaled his interior, always ready to fly, on several occasions. For your viewing pleasure !





Rondo to AD, Part II https://t.co/rhJ62upnGW pic.twitter.com/JfDkgjCZ6s – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 13, 2021

Bradley Beal’s ordeal …

– But the Lakers weren’t the only ones having a bad night. Bradley Beal too. The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors (108-113) with a Beal (7 points) simply on the street: 1/11 on shots.

Faced with the bankruptcy of their leader – well limited by Scottie Barnes -, the Wizards managed to stay in the game thanks to Kyle kuzma (24 points) and Daniel Gafford (14 points and 17 rebounds). But in the face, Goran Dragic (16 points) was supported by contributions from the bench of Sam dekker (18 points) and Malachi flynn (22 points). The duo was decisive in the 4th quarter!

– Despite a terrible differential (-20, the worst of his team), Montrezl Harrell gives the impression of wanting to crush everything in its path. Revenge after his failure at the Lakers, the interior slammed 17 points on this part. Including this poster!

Montrezl Harrell with the POSTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/rupfyhF3cm – NBA TV (@NBATV) October 13, 2021

Show Harrell still fucking the Lakers