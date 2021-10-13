More

    the lethal weapon against the Girondins explains its transformation

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

    Sunday afternoon, FC Nantes will play the Atlantic derby in Bordeaux. For this long-awaited match by the Girondins, who will celebrate their 140 years of existence, the Canaries will rely a lot on a Ludovic Blas on fire since the start of the season with 5 goals in 9 matches. A hell of a change for a player hitherto not known for his realism in front of goal. On the official website of the FCN, the former Guingampais unveiled the secret of his current success.

    “We will say that I project myself more towards the goal and that I play higher than when I was at Guingamp. After, it is the work. I am an opportunistic player. I am not an attacker and sometimes, I ‘I still find myself in good situations. We must continue in this direction. ” The work under the orders of Antoine Kombouaré is bearing fruit as the Martiniquais feared a reunion with a coach who had not left him a good memory during their joint adventure in Guingamp.

    Blas explains how he became more of a goalscorer

    With 5 goals in 9 matches since the start of the season, FC Nantes attacking midfielder Ludovic Blas (23) shows a realism that he did not know. The consequence of a replacement on the ground and of a work in front of the goal.

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe “plug and charge” finally arrives on the charging stations
    Next articleClaire Chazal, PPDA, Arthur … The world of TV reunited for a last tribute (PHOTOS)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC