the lethal weapon against the Girondins explains its transformation

Sunday afternoon, FC Nantes will play the Atlantic derby in Bordeaux. For this long-awaited match by the Girondins, who will celebrate their 140 years of existence, the Canaries will rely a lot on a Ludovic Blas on fire since the start of the season with 5 goals in 9 matches. A hell of a change for a player hitherto not known for his realism in front of goal. On the official website of the FCN, the former Guingampais unveiled the secret of his current success.

“We will say that I project myself more towards the goal and that I play higher than when I was at Guingamp. After, it is the work. I am an opportunistic player. I am not an attacker and sometimes, I ‘I still find myself in good situations. We must continue in this direction. ” The work under the orders of Antoine Kombouaré is bearing fruit as the Martiniquais feared a reunion with a coach who had not left him a good memory during their joint adventure in Guingamp.

