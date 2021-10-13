The LG UltraGear 1440p and 144 Hz gaming PC screen sees its price drop

Are you looking for a gaming monitor designed for gaming and high performance? Look no further: the LG UltraGear 27 ”is at a knockdown price right now at Amazon.

Do you have a PC, or even a console, but not really the right screen or television? This is completely understandable, especially since products of excellent quality are necessarily very expensive. However, a good gaming monitor is currently being heavily promoted at Amazon, which may well be worth it: it’s the monitor. LG UltraGear 27GN850-B 27 ”, QHD and with razor-sharp performance designed entirely for video games. A very nice offer since the price has just passed from 429.99 euros to 349 euros at Amazon, that is 80 euros reduction.

Buy the LG Ultra-Gear 27 “144Hz Gaming Monitor for € 349 on Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GN850-B screen: 1440p at 144Hz and 1ms in detail

LG is a manufacturer that knows how to do it when it comes to laying very, very good quality screens: without a doubt, the LG UltraGear 27GN850-B is one of them. So to speak, it has a pretty slab of 27 inch (68.58 centimeters diagonal) and QHD, i.e. 2560x1440p.





Beyond that, it also embeds a technology Nano IPS with only 1ms response time, which ensures perfect responsiveness: add to that 144 Hz on the counter in refresh rate, and you probably have the screen you need to enjoy your games, and even do eSports if you feel like it.

Just to add a layer, we could highlight its compatibility G-SYNC and FreeSync, which ensures you a perfect rendering without jerking whatever your graphics card, signed Nvidia or AMD. Finally, it is an HDR10 certified screen, which allows you to enjoy deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. Big, big arguments.

Find the LG Ultra-Gear 27 “144Hz gaming screen at 349 € on Amazon