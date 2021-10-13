the LNR and the FFR agree to leave 42 players at the disposal of the XV of France for the next gatherings

For the next gatherings, the XV of France will be able to count on a large group. Tuesday, October 12, the National Rugby League (LNR) and the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced the update of the selection procedures for internationals for the fall tour and the next Six Nations Tournament. From now on, 42 players will be made available to the selection, as was the case this summer in Australia.

Discussions conducted by the LNR-FFR Steering Committee have resulted today in an agreement strengthening the terms of collaboration between the TOP 14 clubs and the XV of France for the 2021-2022 season. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/QhISvaqj5y – National Rugby League (@LNRofficiel) October 12, 2021

It is also specified that for each gathering, at least five clubs will send between one and three players, so as to distribute the group among the greatest number of clubs. The 42 selected players will be reunited at the start of the week, and the group will then be reduced to 28. The 14 unsuccessful players will have to return to their homes on Wednesday evening (the deadline was scheduled until then on Thursday), so that ‘they can take part in training with their club the next day.





Finally, the authorities specify that during the two weekends without an international match during the Six Nations Tournament, only 23 players will not be able to return to play with their club for the 18th and 20th days of the Top 14. All these provisions were ratified by the signing a new amendment to the FFR-LNR agreement for the 2021-2022 season.

For its next match, the XV of France receives Argentina at the Stade de France on November 6. Two matches will follow against Georgia (November 14) and New Zealand (November 20).