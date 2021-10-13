the long list of South American players who should be out this weekend

Because of their selection obligations, several South American players should be missing this weekend in Ligue 1. PSG is particularly concerned, with Messi and Neymar.

A puzzle in sight for some Ligue 1 coaches. In particular for Mauricio Pochettino. Due to an increasingly inconsistent international calendar, PSG expects to be deprived of several elements for the reception of the SCO of Angers, Friday (9 p.m.), at the Parc des Princes. As a reminder, as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, Costa Rica will face the United States on Thursday at 1 a.m. (French time). During the night from Thursday to Friday, Argentina-Peru (1h30), Chile-Venezuela (2h) and Brazil-Uruguay (2h30) will take place. Very difficult, therefore, to imagine Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria being able to be aligned against the Angevins.





OL, OM, Lens … also concerned

“It’s a little crazy situation,” Pochettino admitted last month, who may blame Fifa. The coronavirus epidemic and health restrictions (quarantines on return of players) had caused, in March, the postponement of two days of qualifying for the World Cup in South America. They were reprogrammed by Fifa during international gatherings in September and October. These periods devoted to national teams have been extended by two days, with three games instead of two. “These decisions are detrimental to leagues, clubs, players and supporters. If South American players join their national team in September and October, they will miss matches with their club, either due to quarantine or due to the change in the international calendar, “the World Leagues Forum was outraged, representing 40 professional leagues including the French (LFP), English (Premier League) and Spanish (LaLiga).

But Fifa did not want to reverse its decision. As a result, several South Americans had missed a Ligue 1 weekend in early September. And so this scenario will happen again. In addition to PSG, OL risk paying the price since their Brazilian playing master Lucas Paqueta will be on the field on Friday at 2:30 am, while the Gones have a meeting on Saturday night against Monaco (9:00 pm). As for ASM, Niko Kovac should compose without his Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan. Gerson, will he have had time to recover between the last Seleção match and that of OM scheduled for Sunday against Lorient (8:45 p.m.)? Same situation for Bordeaux, which faces Nantes (3pm) on Sunday, with Honduran Alberth Elis. Another Ligue 1 club concerned by this situation: RC Lens of Franck Haise. The chances of seeing the Argentinian Facundo Medina play Sunday in Montpellier (5 p.m.) are slim.