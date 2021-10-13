the national gendarmerie will ride in Alpine

The Interior Ministry has just confirmed the order for 26 units of the Alpine A110 produced by Renault in Dieppe.

The gendarmerie will (again) ride in Alpine. “Following a call for competition initiated in June 2021, the Ministry of the Interior will acquire rapid intervention vehicles for the National Gendarmerie. The Renault company won the contract, with the Alpine A110 Pure model” , indicates the press release published this Wednesday, October 13, specifying that 26 copies have been ordered.

A real Frenchwoman to succeed the Mégane RS

“These vehicles will allow the police to carry out interventions on the motorway, involving cars in violation at high speed, as part of road safety or judicial police missions (drug trafficking for example). between them will be dedicated to rapid response training, ”the statement added.

The rumor had been hovering about this acquisition for many months. In September 2020, we learned that the Renault Mégane RS, the previous rapid intervention vehicle of the gendarmerie, was to be replaced by Seat Leon Cupra. But this choice had caused controversy and the orders had quickly been stopped, recalled recently Argus.

Like the “general public” Alpine A110s, these vehicles will be assembled at the Dieppe plant (Seine-Maritime) and then equipped by the Durisotti company.

The start of production of the new Alpine A110 in December 2017 © Pauline Ducamp

“Their order contributes to the modernization and rejuvenation of the automobile fleet engaged for 2 years”, recalls the Ministry of the Interior, which recently equipped the gendarmes and police officers with Peugeot 5008.

The great return of the berlinetta

This order thus marks the great return of the “berlinetta” in the workforce of the gendarmerie. The police had indeed driven at the wheel of the first A110 from 1967, then in A310.





An Alpine A110 of rapid intervention. © Renault

It was in 2012 that Renault announced the return of the legendary brand, founded by Jean Rédélé in 1955. In 2016, a concept very close to the final version was presented and the production model started its career the following year with the first copies from the Dieppe plant and press trials. The first customer of the launch version “First Edition” is delivered on March 2, 2018.

Alpine has released a limited series of 1955 copies, called “Première Edition”. © Kevin Delamourd

After the 1955 copies of the “Première Edition”, Alpine launched the “Pure” and “Légende” versions. For its order, the gendarmerie therefore opted for this Pure version, the prices of which start at 58,400 euros in France. However, we do not know the price negotiated by the ministry or the cost of adapting vehicles for the gendarmerie.

A thermal “Pure”

While Alpine must switch to 100% electric by 2025, the new A110 is equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in the rear center position. On the “Pure” version, chosen by the police, it develops 252 horsepower, 320 Nm of torque and achieves 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. The maximum speed is announced at 250 km / h but to see if these versions which will equip the police force will be able to benefit from improved performances.