The Nets were already anticipating problems with Kyrie Irving …

The Brooklyn Nets Won’t Just Sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019. A year later, they took advantage of the situation at the Houston Rockets to bring in James Harden, who demanded to leave to join the emerging armada in the Big Apple. An XXL “super team”. If the motives for bringing in the bearded man seem obvious – to dominate the league for example? – you should know that it went beyond the assembly of the potential trio.

Indeed, according to the journalist Anthony Puccio, the owner of the Nets, Joe tsai, saw in Harden ” an insurance. A pillar the team and KD could rest on should Kyrie Irving ever go missing… for whatever reason. And probably for a reason other than an injury. To put it simply, New Yorkers were already anticipating a delicate situation with the All-Star point guard. It seemed inevitable anyway.

Sources explained last year that Tsai was unhappy during Kyrie Irving’s hiatus in the 2020-21 season. Thus, trading for James Harden not only assured a superteam, but provided insurance in the event Kyrie wasn’t available – no matter what the reasons were / are. – Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 12, 2021



Tsai, for example, had not appreciated the period during which Irving left the group at the beginning of the year. The player had given no motives to his leaders and he was apparently affected by the events at the Capitol in Washington last January.

Kyrie Irving is not stupid. His positions are often laudable, sometimes criticized. On the other hand, it is true that his attitude makes him particularly difficult to manage for an organization. His refusal to be vaccinated does not go in the direction of the common good, nor for the health of his fellow citizens, nor for the well-being of his teammates. And they stick even less with the ambitions of the franchise. The advantage, for the Nets, is that they can do anything to go to the end with Durant and Harden …

Kyrie Irving is not anti-vaccine, he just wants to be … “the voice of the voiceless”