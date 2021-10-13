the new MacBook Pros reveal themselves just before their presentation

The next-generation MacBook Pro is slated to debut this October 18, but it’s already starting to deliver many of its secrets.

Now that Apple has announced a new keynote for this Monday, October 18, rumors around the new MacBook vintage are intensifying. Granted, Apple did not explicitly mention this product, but the chances of it being presented on Monday are particularly high.

We already know some details about these new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, such as the fact that they will inaugurate a new more angular chassis, integrating old ports such as an SD slot or an HDMI input, a new Apple chip. Silicon, or a new screen.

It is precisely this one who is talking about him again, before the presentation of the laptop. According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, generally well informed, this new generation of MacBook Pro should inaugurate mini-LED technology, on both versions.

As a reminder, this screen technology offers greater contrasts, like an OLED screen, thanks to a large number of diodes allowing a much more precise backlighting. the latest 12.9 inch iPad Pro precisely offers a panel of this type.

According to Young, these screens would be supplied by LG Display and Sharp, and there would even be a surprise on the horizon since the refresh rate could go up to 120 Hz! If this is the case, the new MacBook Pro should therefore offer a much more qualitative display than that offered by the current models.





Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro’s and MacBook Pro’s – LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology – oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed. – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

For his part, the leaker Dylandkt shares many details on the improvements made by the future MacBook Pro. According to him, these should benefit from a 14 and 16-inch mini-LED screen, with thinner borders and more logo at the bottom, while incorporating a 1080p webcam on the front (finally!). Base models should all be entitled to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an M1X chip. The charger unit would also be modified.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick – Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021