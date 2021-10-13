the obligation to vaccinate caregivers must apply, says Véran

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, declared that the vaccination obligation for healthcare workers will be well applied in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon despite the record vaccination rate of the population.

“The vaccination obligation must apply in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon», Replied the Minister to Senator RDSE Stéphane Artano who asked that this French archipelago in the North Atlantic be exempted. “If there are salary suspensions, they will be immediately lifted as soon as these 13 employees and these five or six firefighters have chosen to protect themselves and those they care for on a daily basis.“, he added.





90% vaccination rate

Véran congratulated himself on “extraordinary commitment»Of the population of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, which has a vaccination rate of 90%. But he recalled that the territory has only “two resuscitation beds” and “we have seen with the previous waves in the overseas territories, with the geographical distance, how complicated it is to face an epidemic wave of this magnitude“.

For the Minister of Health, “it is not only a question of protecting these caregivers who are by definition more exposed, which is why they are called upon to receive a third dose of vaccine, but above all because they are in contact with fragile and sick people who we have had enough clustered cases of clusters in hospitals, the Ephads to know that we need to make them sanctuaries“.

“The laws of the Republic apply everywhere, with the exception of health emergencies which already require a strong mobilization in the hospital», Véran recalled. The vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals has been delayed by a few weeks in the West Indies and Guyana, but it is encountering opposition, even hostility, from part of the population.