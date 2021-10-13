The offside signaled automatically from the 2022 World Cup?

Thomas Siniecki, Media365: published on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:56 p.m.

The next World Cup, in thirteen months from now, will normally see an immediate simplification of decisions concerning offside. Real-world laboratories should therefore flourish in a very short time.





Beyond his sustained and repeated outings in order to be a pedagogue to explain his project to tighten international windows in the calendar – which could lead to a World Cup contested every two years, an idea officially rejected by the LFP on Wednesday – Arsène Wenger has confirmed what could have the effect of a small bomb from the next World Cup in Qatar. “In 2022, there is a good chance that the offside will be automated, reveals to Canal + the former coach of Arsenal, now an advisor on behalf of FIFA. At the direct moment, a decision will be sent to the linesman.” This would therefore make it possible to stop the countless phases of the game which, since the introduction of the VAR, have continued for nothing.

Either because the assistant (sometimes quite incomprehensibly) raises his flag very late, or because the video finally refuses the goal for an offside, the loss of time remains too great. Even for Kylian Mbappé’s controversial goal, Sunday in the Nations League final against Spain (2-1), the action would therefore have been continued and nothing would then have interrupted the course of the meeting. “I am bound to secrecy, but it will be the next of the big evolutions”, supports Wenger. In June 2020, FIFA already mentioned advances for “semi-automated technology to simplify decision-making and optimize image analysis”. We would therefore be moving towards even more important progress, if Wenger’s fresh remarks are verified regarding an immediate transmission of the decision.