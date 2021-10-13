“The Parc des Princes is special for me”

After his match against Angers SCO this Friday evening, PSG will return to the Champions League four days later with the reception of RB Leipzig (3rd day). Despite a difficult start to the season in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, the German club can count on a Christopher Nkunku in great shape and already author of 9 goals and 3 assists in 10 matches in all competitions. The former Parisian notably scored 4 goals in C1 including a hat-trick in the defeat against Manchester City (3-6). In an interview with SportBild, the player trained at PSG returned to this next meeting against the Rouge & Bleu.





” It’s like a ritual: we play PSG every year and it’s always a special match for me. The stadium, the Parc des Princes, is special to me. It was almost my living room and the fans are on fire on game night. The match against PSG? After our two defeats, it is extremely important for us to get a good result in Paris. Of course, it’s a great team, but we must not belittle ourselves. We have a chance in Paris! “

The schedule of PSG in the Champions League