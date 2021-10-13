The Paris Bourse stuck in the problem of inflation (-0.47%)

The Paris Bourse continued its decline on Wednesday morning (-0.47%) pending data on US inflation, amid challenges related to energy and global supply chains.

At 9:20 am, the CAC 40 index yielded 30.72 points to 6,517.39 points the day after a small decline of 0.34%. Since last week, the Parisian coast has alternated positive and negative sessions in narrow corridors of developments.

“The same concerns continue to be at the heart of investors’ concerns: the rebound in inflation, tensions on supply chains, the Chinese slowdown and also the energy crisis which remains perennial”, enumerates Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.

Highlight of the session, the consumer price index (CPI) for September in the United States will be published at 2:30 p.m. Paris time.

High numbers on this inflation indicator could bolster bond yields and weigh on equity markets.

The minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve in September which will be published after the close of European markets should also “provide more information on the diagnosis made by the central bank concerning the trajectory of inflation. “, emphasizes Christopher Dembik director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.





The expert notes that “more and more analysts and economists are beginning to worry about a risk of stagflation”, inflation combined with stagnant growth.

The IMF, which has slightly reduced its global growth forecast for 2021, nevertheless estimates that inflation will return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022, in both advanced and emerging economies.

The first quarterly publications of companies, which will kick off the earnings season in the United States, also aroused nervousness.

“It will mainly be a question of whether these prospects are revised downwards due to the difficulties of the supply chain, the rise in inflation and financing costs, the rise in energy,” explains Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda.

LVMH imperturbable

The title of the world’s number one luxury glittered 0.14% to 634.80 euros in the first exchanges after the announcement of 15.512 billion sales in the third quarter, a figure higher than that of 2019, before the pandemic. The group is “confident in the pursuit of current growth”. In its wake, Hermès took 0.16% to 1,236.50 euros. On the other hand, Kering fell 0.88% to 629.20 euros.

Spie withdraws bid to buy Equans

The Spie share climbed 5.70% to 20.78 euros after the group of multi-technical services to companies and communities announced that it was no longer a candidate for the acquisition of Equans, a subsidiary recently created by Engie in view of a split in its service activities.

Euronext CAC40