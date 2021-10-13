the photo block is as imposing as that of the iPhone 13 Pro, these images prove it

The Pixel 6/6 Pro continue to be revealed on the web. Several days before the presentation conference, a famous leaker uploaded new official photos of smartphones. We can see a photo block as massive and imposing as that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

In the course of last summer, Google lifted the veil on the design of its new Pixel 6. As the leaks wanted, the range of smartphones stands out from the competition by a huge photo block arranged in a large banner. For the first time in several generations, Google does not have the sensors in a rounded square block.

On the official images leaked by Google, the Pixel 6’s photo block looks prominent. New official images uploaded by famous tech informant Evan Blass confirm the massive appearance of the camera.

An annoying photo block for the Pixel 6?

On the photos shared by Evan Blass, the banner that contains the three photo sensors and the essential LED flash strongly emerges from the structure. This is especially obvious on the images of the Pixel 6 taken at an angle. The photo block seems as imposing, if not even bigger, than the huge camera of the iPhone 13 Pro. This specificity may prevent users from laying the phone completely flat on a table. Likewise, the photo unit may also interfere with the use of the smartphone with certain wireless charging cradles.

Moreover, the Pixel 6 is covered witha screen with holes surrounded by thin borders. Note that the chin, the lower border, is significantly thicker than the other borders. The leak confirms the existence of several colorways, including black and mint for the standard Pixel 6. For its part, the Pixel 6 Pro is presented here in a white or black version.

As a reminder, Google will present the Pixel 6 range from Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The firm should open pre-orders for the two smartphones in the wake of his conference. We’ll tell you more about the Pixel 6 as soon as possible. While waiting for more information on the lineup, feel free to give your opinion on this prominent block in the comments below.